New Whitney Houston special to air next month

A brand new Whitney Houston particular is coming subsequent month.

Whitney, A Look Again is ready to April 2, the evening earlier than the Grammys. The particular, chronicling her life and profession, will embrace uncommon and never-before-seen footage from Entertainment Tonight’s “vault.”

The particular may also function interviews with these closest to Whitney, together with Dionne Warwick, Clive Davis, CeCe Winans, Monica and Kelly Worth, in addition to discover new particulars in regards to the days main as much as and following her tragic passing 10 years in the past at age 48.

Whitney, A Look Again will air Saturday, April 2, at eight p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

