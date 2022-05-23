New York and Florida both engaged in partisan gerrymandering; in only one state do the courts look likely to fix it – New York Daily News

Florida, its population growing, is adding one seat to its current congressional delegation of 27, giving it 28. Shrinking New York will lose one and have 26. That’s not the only way in which the two states are diverging. In New York, a hyperpartisan gerrymander that tried to put two thumbs on the scale for Democrats has been stopped by the judiciary. In Florida, courts may well deem themselves powerless to scratch a pro-GOP gerrymander orchestrated by Gov. Ron DeSantis and his Republican allies.

If that happens, the entire partisan skew in the U.S. House could flow from an asymmetrical approach to bad maps in these two states. One couldn’t imagine a better argument for the U.S. Supreme Court, which has thrown up its hands on gerrymandering, to reengage — and for Congress to pass key provisions of the For the People Act creating nonpartisan redistricting commissions in all 50 states.

Honest courts to the rescue in only one place. (Shutterstock.com)

Both states’ congressional maps violate the language in their respective constitutions. In 2010, Florida voters ratified an amendment stating that “Congressional districts or districting plans may not be drawn to favor or disfavor an incumbent or political party.” In 2014, New Yorkers approved almost identical language.

Legislators in Albany and Tallahassee then proceeded to ignore those commands, cynically drawing lines to swell their own parties’ ranks in the Congress. In the Empire State, pols shrunk Republican seats from eight to four. In Florida, the governor demanded a map that would deliver the GOP four more seats.

We are proud of New York’s courts for vindicating the will of the people, but Florida courts may leave voters hanging. After a trial judge partly struck down the DeSantis-ordered maps’ treatment of one predominantly Black district, an appeals panel Friday reversed the ruling. A separate lawsuit is challenging the entire Florida map. Yet there’s a very good chance that by the time Florida’s top court has its say, it’ll claim that time has run out.

If one large state’s courts block gerrymandering while another’s allow it, democracy will suffer a body blow.