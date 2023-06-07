New York and Philadelphia sports teams postpone games because of smoke coming from Canadian wildfires

Air quality advisories have been issued for millions of people due to the smoke caused by Canadian wildfires. The poor air quality has led to the postponement of several sports games scheduled in New York and Philadelphia on Wednesday. The air quality index has worsened so much in New York City that it is among the worst polluted cities in the world, as stated by Swiss air quality technology company IQAir. The city officials have put the area under a health advisory until 11:59 pm Wednesday, forcing sports teams to reconsider playing their games. The New York Yankees rescheduled their game against the Chicago White Sox, while the New York Liberty relocated their game against the Minnesota Lynx at a later date. Similarly, the National Women’s Soccer League postponed the match between NJ/NY Gotham FC and Orlando Pride to be played on August 9. The Philadelphia Phillies also moved their game against the Detroit Tigers to Thursday night. Smoke from the Canadian wildfires has spread across a large part of the U.S., causing air quality problems for millions across the East Coast.



