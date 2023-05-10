A federal jury in New York has held former President Donald Trump responsible for sexual abuse and defamation of E. Jean Carroll, awarding her a total of $5 million in damages. CBS News has reported the ruling, indicating that HTML tags have been maintained in the content. Elaine Quijano has provided a brief newscast of the verdict. To stay informed, subscribe to browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
New York federal jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, defamation in E. Jean Carroll case
