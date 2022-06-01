New York Giants greats impressed with team’s 2022 NFL draft results

When the New York Giants chosen Kayvon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal with their two top-7 picks within the 2022 NFL draft, most have been thrilled with the path Huge Blue went.

Neal, particularly, addressed a problem that has been an issue for a lot of years now. The Giants’ hope is that with the core of Andrew Thomas (2020 4th general choose) and Neal, they start to maneuver in the fitting path and see an instantaneous enchancment alongside the offensive.

Neal and Thibodeaux have been the discuss round city ever since they have been drafted just a little over a month in the past.

Final week, Tom Coughlin’s Jay Fund hosted a lot of children and their households who’re coping with childhood most cancers for his or her Sundae Blitz occasion at MetLife Stadium. Amongst those that have been in attendance have been some former Giants who took time to speak with Giants Wire to speak concerning the occasion and extra.

They have been requested concerning the Giants most up-to-date draft and if the Giants have been lastly on target.