New York Knicks’ Cam Reddish done for season due to shoulder separation

New York Knicks ahead Cam Reddish will miss the remainder of the season with a proper shoulder separation, the group introduced Thursday.

Reddish’s timeline for restoration will probably be six weeks, so he’s anticipated to have the ability to have a full summer season of labor forward of the 2022-23 season, sources instructed ESPN.

Reddish, 22, had performed an rising function with the Knicks for the reason that All-Star break however injured the shoulder in a fall in opposition to the Sacramento Kings on Monday.



1 Associated

Reddish will probably be eligible to barter his rookie contract extension with New York this summer season. The Knicks — 28-38 and on a three-game successful streak — had hoped to get a great take a look at Reddish forward of his rookie extension talks, however he’ll now miss the ultimate 16 video games of the common season.

Reddish arrived to the Knicks in a Jan. 10 commerce after a number of groups pursued offers with the Atlanta Hawks to accumulate him.

The Knicks traded a 2022 first-round draft choose through the Charlotte Hornets and ahead Kevin Knox II to the Hawks for Reddish, Solomon Hill and a 2025 second-round choose.

Reddish, the 10th choose within the 2019 draft, was hampered by an overpopulated Hawks roster of proficient younger wing gamers. That finally left him with out the function or pathway to a contract extension — and the Hawks made it a precedence to maneuver him. Previous to the commerce to the Knicks, Reddish had averaged profession highs in factors (11.9), area objective share (40%) and free throw share (90%). He additionally shot 38% on 3-pointers this season, up from 26% final season.

In 15 video games with the Knicks, Reddish averaged 6.1 factors in 14.Three minutes. He had his greatest efficiency as a Knick with 17 factors in Sunday’s victory over the LA Clippers.