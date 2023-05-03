New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat: How to watch online, live stream info, start time, TV channel

Who’s Playing

The Miami Heat might be taking part in in opposition to the New York Knicks in an Eastern Conference playoff contest at 7:30 pm ET at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks have the higher hand, however the Heat is understood for upsets.

Regular Season Records: Miami 44-38, New York 47-35

Current Series Standings: Miami 1, New York 0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden — New York, New York

Madison Square Garden — New York, New York TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Miami Heat is forward within the sequence with a rating of 1-0 in opposition to the New York Knicks. Miami gained their closing recreation in opposition to the Knicks (with a rating of 108-101). The Heat had a balanced assault with a number of gamers stepping up, however Jimmy Butler led the fee by means of losing a double-double on 25 issues and 11 rebounds.

Come again after the sport to see if the Heat can scoop up any other win or if the Knicks can flip issues round.

Odds

According to the most recent NBA odds, New York is a cast 6.5-point favourite in opposition to Miami. The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and feature set the over/underneath low at 206.5 issues.

Check out NBA selections for each and every recreation, together with this one, from SportsLine’s complicated pc type. Get selections now from SportsLine.