New York man charged in first insider trading case involving NFTs

A former worker on the world’s main on-line market for non-fungible tokens has been arrested and charged in what federal authorities say is the primary insider buying and selling case involving NFTs.

Prosecutors allege that Nathaniel Chastain, 31, capitalized on his position as a product supervisor at OpenSea to purchase NFTs earlier than they had been broadly promoted on the positioning, later promoting them for a revenue when different traders purchased the digital gadgets. He resigned final September after the New York firm found his exercise, in line with an organization weblog post in 2021.

NFTs, which have soared in recognition in recent times amongst each retail and institutional traders, supply proof of possession over a novel piece of code linked to digital artwork, video or textual content. The digital tokens could be transferred or bought, however not copied or divided into smaller components. The NFT market is anticipated to hit $35 billion this yr and climb to greater than $80 billion by 2025, in line with funding financial institution Jefferies.

“NFTs is likely to be new, however the sort of prison scheme will not be,” U.S. Legal professional Damian Williams stated in an announcement Wednesday asserting the costs towards Chastain. “As alleged, Nathaniel Chastain betrayed OpenSea by utilizing its confidential enterprise data to earn cash for himself.”



Chastain’s legal professional, David Miller, stated in an announcement to CBS MoneyWatch that his consumer is harmless. “When all of the information are recognized, we’re assured he can be exonerated,” Miller stated.

Prosecutors stated Chastain would purchase an NFT earlier than it was scheduled to be promoted on OpenSea’s homepage, anticipate the value to leap after which promote it as the value peaked. He repeated the method roughly 11 instances between June 2021 to September 2021, prosecutors allege. All instructed, Chastain purchased 45 totally different NFTs and sometimes bought them for 2 to 5 instances the preliminary worth, in line with the indictment.

To hide the alleged fraud, Chastain is claimed to have performed the trades utilizing nameless digital wallets and nameless accounts on OpenSea. Prosecutors have not stated how a lot cash Chastain is believed to have earned from this technique.



Among the NFTs Chastain allegedly purchased embody the “Brawl 2,” “Flipping & Spinning” and “Spectrum of a Ramenification Idea.”

“With the emergence of any new funding device, similar to blockchain-supported non-fungible tokens, there are those that will exploit vulnerabilities for their very own achieve,” FBI Assistant Director-in-Cost Michael Driscoll stated in a statement.

Chastain is charged with wire fraud and cash laundering; every cost may land him as much as 20 years in jail. He was launched Wednesday on $100,000 bail and is scheduled to return to court docket June 15.

