New York, Philadelphia media troll Tom Brady’s retirement announcement: ‘Known for dropping pass in Super Bowl’

Even the greatest quarterback of all time had memorable lows during his illustrious career — and some members of the media were very happy to remind him of those moments.

In a statement posted from his verified Instagram account on Tuesday morning, Tom Brady officially announced his retirement. The now-former Patriots and Buccaneers QB said he had loved his 22-year NFL career, but he is ready to “focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

“I’ve done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved,” Brady said. “My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.”

Brady walks away from football with several records that may never be touched. He is the NFL’s all-time leader in — OK, take a deep breath now — passing yards, passing touchdowns, completions, playoff passing yards, playoff passing touchdowns, playoff completions, wins, playoff wins, Super Bowl wins and Super Bowl MVPs. The NFL world unsurprisingly heaped praise upon him following his announcement.

But not everyone was interested in celebrating the career of “Touchdown Tom.” A few outlets decided to deliver the news of Brady’s retirement with, uh, a local spin.

NBC New York pointed out Brady’s two Super Bowl losses against the Giants. New York defeated New England in Super Bowl XLII and Super Bowl XLVI.

#BREAKING: Tom Brady, who lost 2 Super Bowls to the Giants during his legendary 22-year NFL career, retires; see his full message here https://t.co/xJUpRDfznQ — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) February 1, 2022

SB Nation’s Bleeding Green Nation blog went a similar route, noting that Brady lost to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

Tom Brady, who lost to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII, retires from the NFL https://t.co/xJZYcbu1kk — Bleeding Green Nation (@BleedingGreen) February 1, 2022

NBC Sports Philadelphia took a bigger swing at Brady: “Man who could never beat Nick Foles decides to stop trying.”

Man who could never beat Nick Foles decides to stop trying: https://t.co/bfAo0QRDYC — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) February 1, 2022

FOX 29 News in Philadelphia took it a step further, tweeting that Brady was known for “dropping a pass in Super Bowl LII and failing to shake Nick Foles’ hand.”

Ouch. This is the winner of the Petty Olympics. Go ahead and take the gold-medal stand, FOX 29.

Tom Brady, known for dropping a pass in Super Bowl LII and failing to shake Nick Foles’ hand, has announced his retirement from the NFL. MORE: https://t.co/mNfLKQ4C6O pic.twitter.com/1FkhkqB37K — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) February 1, 2022

While plenty of football fans are feeling sad to see Brady go, you can bet there are a lot of folks in the New York and Philly areas who are elated about starting the post-Brady era.