New York visits Tampa Bay with 2-0 series lead

New York Rangers (52-24-6, inside the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (51-23-8, inside the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Sunday, Three p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -171, Rangers +145; over/beneath is 5.5

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Rangers lead collection 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers go to the Tampa Bay Lightning inside the third spherical of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-Zero lead inside the collection. The teams meet Friday for the sixth time this season. The Rangers gained 3-2 inside the ultimate meeting.

Tampa Bay is 24-8-6 at home and 51-23-Eight whole. The Lightning have a +57 scoring differential, with 285 complete goals scored and 228 conceded.

New York is 52-24-6 whole and 24-13-2 in road video video games. The Rangers are 42-5-2 in video video games they score three or additional goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos has 42 goals and 64 assists for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov has Four goals and 10 assists over the earlier 10 video video games.

Artemi Panarin has scored 22 goals with 74 assists for the Rangers. Mika Zibanejad has seven goals and seven assists over the previous 10 video video games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-3-0, averaging 3.Three goals, 5.1 assists, 4.Three penalties and 9.Four penalty minutes whereas giving up 2.Three goals per recreation.

Rangers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.Three goals, 5.6 assists, Four penalties and eight.5 penalty minutes whereas giving up 1.9 goals per recreation.

INJURIES: Lightning: Brayden Level: out (leg).

Rangers: Barclay Goodrow: out (lower physique), Sammy Blais: out for season (lower physique).

___

The Related Press created this story using experience provided by Data Skrive and information from Sportradar.