New York Woman Sues For $30 Million After Police Put Her Photo On ‘Wanted’ Poster For Prostitution

After the New York Police Division wrongfully smeared the photograph of a Queens lady on a “needed” poster, labeling her as a thieving hooker, she is now suing for $30 million.
Based on the New York Post, Eva Lopez, 31, first found she was needed by police after a pal of her boyfriend’s knowledgeable the couple by textual content message. They had been stepping off a flight from Florida on the time, per courtroom paperwork.
“I believed it was one thing faux. I actually couldn’t consider the police would put me on a needed poster,” she recalled.
After some convincing from a pal, Lopez instantly contacted Detective Kevin Dwyer, whose title was listed on the poster. However he “knew it was a difficulty earlier than she referred to as,” based on the authorized submitting.
Actually, Dwyer informed Lopez the poster had already been faraway from the division’s Fb web page and different web sites. It was then revealed to her that the precise “needed” particular person had a tattoo sleeve. Lopez doesn’t.
Lopez, a vogue influencer and bartender at a membership in Queens, knew the injury had already been accomplished when the poster started to flow into.
“It was already unfold round on social media. … It was nonetheless being handed round, nonetheless being talked about, nonetheless making me seem like a thief and a prostitute,” Lopez informed The Publish, including that her status was tainted.
Based on the poster, the police had been searching for a suspect related to an Aug. Three theft at an East Village condo the place a person had booked an escort on-line. His $13,000 Rolex was stolen by the escort, in addition to his roommates’ Chase bank card, police officers mentioned.
Nonetheless, Lopez mentioned she wasn’t in Manhattan on Aug. 3. She was in Queens.
The detective additionally knowledgeable Lopez that the victims filed complaints with the police and introduced her pictures to them.
“The NYPD ought to decide to extra thorough investigations earlier than haphazardly accusing and figuring out harmless folks of improbable lies and brazen crimes,” mentioned her lawyer Mark Shirian, who argues that the escort could have been deliberately utilizing Lopez’s social media photos.
“I simply really need folks to know that’s not me, in any approach, form or kind. The lady has nothing to do with me,” she mentioned.
As reported by The Publish, Lopez’s lawsuit towards the police division is presently below evaluate by the Metropolis Legislation Division.