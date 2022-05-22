Front Page Sports

New York Yankees RP Chad Green to Undergo Tommy John Surgery

May 22, 2022
The Yankees already knew that Luis Gil needs Tommy John surgery. Now it’s been confirmed that Chad Green does as well.

Aaron Boone revealed Sunday that the right-handed reliever will undergo the procedure. Green, one of the more durable Yankees players in recent memory, has not been on the injured list since September 2016. Now he needs Tommy John as an impending free agent.

“What a great, reliable player he’s been for us,” Boone said before New York’s double-header against the White Sox. “It’s tough news, difficult, but also, with this surgery, there’s usually some certainty with it. It’s usually something that pitchers are able to return from and I know he will. He’s an outstanding athlete that takes great care of himself that has a really good work ethic. So I know that in time, he’ll be fine and [I] expect him to pitch several more years at the level we’ve come to expect.”





