Newcastle have £26m bid for striker Hugo Ekitike accepted by Reims – Paper Talk | Transfer Centre News

All the highest tales and switch rumours from Friday’s nationwide newspapers…

THE GUARDIAN

Newcastle are closing in on the signing of striker Hugo Ekitike after Reims accepted a proposal of €30m (£25.6m) plus as much as €5m in add-ons.

Juventus have supplied Paul Pogba a web wage of about €8m (£6.8m) a 12 months, plus doubtlessly profitable bonuses, as they attempt to persuade him to return.

THE SUN

Oleksandr Zinchenko needed to be talked out of heading house to the entrance line when struggle broke out in Ukraine earlier this 12 months.

Jose Mourinho’s former assistant Joao Sacramento is in talks to tackle his first everlasting managerial place.

DAILY MAIL

Lyon are assured of reaching an settlement to re-sign Arsenal striker Alexander Lacazette on a free switch.

RB Leipzig are battling to retain Josko Gvardiol amid mounting curiosity from England, led by Chelsea and Tottenham.

Liverpool are enraged by the fixed barrage of false claims being promoted by the French authorities and have vowed to show how badly handled their followers have been on the Champions League last.

DAILY MIRROR

Peter Shilton has slammed Boris Johnson for ignoring his pleas over a ban on betting corporations sponsoring soccer shirts.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been handed a £50 million increase for the membership forward of the summer season switch window opening with gamers leaving the membership.

THE TIMES

Everton are assured of signing James Tarkowski on a free switch as Frank Lampard begins overhauling his squad.

MCC will overview its ticket costs for subsequent summer season and says it’s going to take account of the price of residing when deciding on how a lot to cost in 2023.

THE TELEGRAPH

England’s World Cup assist could possibly be the following sufferer of the price of residing disaster as followers balk at complete costs of greater than £7,000 if the group goes all the best way in Qatar.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic are holding tabs on Maccabi Haifa midfielder, Mohammad Abu Fani, and can run the rule over him in Israel’s Nations League video games.