Newly released bodycam video shows fatal Jacksonville Police shootout – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

In April, the Jacksonville Police Department used to be considering a fatal police taking pictures which has been captured in a frame digicam pictures not too long ago released through the police division. The pictures shows a irritating disagreement between the cops and a suspect, later recognized as 38-year-old Jeffrey Alan Martin.

The police officer to begin with approached Martin after watching him behaving suspiciously within the car parking zone of a sanatorium. The suspect opened hearth at the officer, which ended in a police chase involving 5 extra cops who pursued Martin. The pursuit after all led to a shootout by which Martin used to be killed, and one of the most responding officials used to be injured.

The video pictures depicts the pursuit across the car parking zone, together with one police officer who collided with Martin’s car, resulting in the overall fatal stumble upon with legislation enforcement. According to government, Martin used to be discovered with a 9mm handgun, which used to be retrieved beside him. Detectives additionally found out an AK-47 with 3 totally loaded magazines within the trunk of Martin’s Chevy Impala. Four spent casings had been discovered throughout the car, as reported through police officers.

As the case continues to be underneath investigation, the Jacksonville police division has supplied the video pictures to the general public 21 days post-incident. The officer who used to be injured within the shootout continues to be getting better from his accidents.

