Newnonprofitsupportsdevelopmentally,physicallydisabledcommunity

Anewlylaunchednon-profitwilloverseesevenaffiliatedgroupstoprovidebetterservicestodisabledpeople.
Asamasterserviceorganization,Woodbury-basedKinexion,comprisingthesevennonprofitswith10,000employees,willsaveefficiencieswhileserving4,000developmentallyandphysicallydisabledpeopleonLongIsland.
Kinexion,pronounced“connection,”willoverseethesevennonprofits thatdeliverservicesinresidential,education,vocationaltraining,earlyandspecialeducation,therapeuticprograms,housinganddayhabilitationfields.
“Bybeingpartofalargeorganization,ouragenciesgettoparticipateinsharingincostsandsavingmoneyandinlearningnewthingsaboutprovidingthebestserviceswecanforthepeoplethatweserve,”WalterStockton,CEOofKinexion,saidinastatement.
“Wealsoliketothinkthatbycombiningback-officestaff,sinceweallneedtohaveback-officestaffs,thatwecouldsavethatmoneyandputthatbackintoourprogramsthataresoveryimportanttothepeoplethatweserve,”headded.
Theprogramsaredesignedfortheintellectuallyandphysicallydisabledcommunity,medicallyfrailchildren,andpeoplelivingwithtraumaticbraininjury.
Kinexionwillprovideexpertiseinsustainability,equippingnetworkpartnerswiththefinancialstrengthandresourcesinservingthecommunity.Inthisway,thenonprofitscanfocusontheservicestheydelivertoenhancethelivesofpeoplewithdisabilitiesandtheirfamilies.
TheseparatenonprofitsunderKinexionincludeIndependentGroupHomeLiving,NewInterdisciplinarySchool,Angela’sHouse,Maryhaven,HeadInjuryAssociation,EastEndDisabilityAssociatesandCenterforDevelopmentalDisabilities.
“ThisisaterrificadvancementintheefforttoprovideaccessibleandeffectiveservicesforthedisabledcommunityonLongIsland,”KerriNeifeld,commissioneroftheStateOfficeforPeoplewithDevelopmentalDisabilities,saidinastatement.
“Ourneighborswithspecialneedsdeservethebestpossiblecare,whichtheseaffiliateshavealwaysprovidedandwillcontinuetoprovide,nowonamoreeffectivescale,” Neifeldsaid.“WelookforwardtocontinuingourworkwithKinexionanditsaffiliatesforyearstocome.”