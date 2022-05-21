Business

Newnonprofitsupportsdevelopmentally,physicallydisabledcommunity

May 20, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
Anewlylaunchednon-profitwilloverseesevenaffiliatedgroupstoprovidebetterservicestodisabledpeople.

Asamasterserviceorganization,Woodbury-basedKinexion,comprisingthesevennonprofitswith10,000employees,willsaveefficiencieswhileserving4,000developmentallyandphysicallydisabledpeopleonLongIsland.

Kinexion,pronounced“connection,”willoverseethesevennonprofits thatdeliverservicesinresidential,education,vocationaltraining,earlyandspecialeducation,therapeuticprograms,housinganddayhabilitationfields.

“Bybeingpartofalargeorganization,ouragenciesgettoparticipateinsharingincostsandsavingmoneyandinlearningnewthingsaboutprovidingthebestserviceswecanforthepeoplethatweserve,”WalterStockton,CEOofKinexion,saidinastatement.

“Wealsoliketothinkthatbycombiningback-officestaff,sinceweallneedtohaveback-officestaffs,thatwecouldsavethatmoneyandputthatbackintoourprogramsthataresoveryimportanttothepeoplethatweserve,”headded.

Theprogramsaredesignedfortheintellectuallyandphysicallydisabledcommunity,medicallyfrailchildren,andpeoplelivingwithtraumaticbraininjury.

Kinexionwillprovideexpertiseinsustainability,equippingnetworkpartnerswiththefinancialstrengthandresourcesinservingthecommunity.Inthisway,thenonprofitscanfocusontheservicestheydelivertoenhancethelivesofpeoplewithdisabilitiesandtheirfamilies.

TheseparatenonprofitsunderKinexionincludeIndependentGroupHomeLiving,NewInterdisciplinarySchool,Angela’sHouse,Maryhaven,HeadInjuryAssociation,EastEndDisabilityAssociatesandCenterforDevelopmentalDisabilities.

“ThisisaterrificadvancementintheefforttoprovideaccessibleandeffectiveservicesforthedisabledcommunityonLongIsland,”KerriNeifeld,commissioneroftheStateOfficeforPeoplewithDevelopmentalDisabilities,saidinastatement.

“Ourneighborswithspecialneedsdeservethebestpossiblecare,whichtheseaffiliateshavealwaysprovidedandwillcontinuetoprovide,nowonamoreeffectivescale,” Neifeldsaid.“WelookforwardtocontinuingourworkwithKinexionanditsaffiliatesforyearstocome.”







