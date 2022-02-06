News 9 Weather Experts Tracking Winter Weather Headed For The OKC Metro

Front Page Sports

February 6, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments


A winter storm watch has been issued for the metro from Feb. 1 at 9 p.m. CST until Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. CST, according to the National Weather Service.

An 80% chance of rain is expected Tuesday night, which will lead into Wednesday’s wintry weather conditions.

The chance for these winter conditions will range from 60% to 90% Wednesday.

Highs will be in the mid-30s Wednesday.

A chance for snow will move into the metro Wednesday night, which leads into a 60% chance for snow Thursday.

Highs are expected to be in the late teens Thursday.

Stay tuned into to your latest forecasts for updates.



