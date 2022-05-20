NEWS: A Disney Store Unlike Any Other is Coming to Orlando

Many parts of your Disney World trip may be incredibly exciting — from the very first churro you eat to the very last attraction you experience. But sometimes you can get a taste of Disney before you even step into the parks.
Disney guests and Orlando locals alike will soon get to see something larger-than-life BEYOND the theme parks — as long as they drive along International Drive, that is! We previously shared that a nearly 350-foot long and 30-foot tall video screen is being installed on an Orlando parking garage, and we just learned that something else will be arriving along with it.
Disney’s newest art project is in the works — it’s a massive video screen located on the outside of the Hollywood Plaza parking garage near International Drive in Orlando. Disney recently shared another peek at what we might expect from the video screen, which will display several different images in rotation.
One of those images will be Minnie, Mickey, and other Fab 50 golden sculptures coming to life on the ribbon-like display. But the art display will also feature other Disney characters, as well as celebrations and more as time goes on.
While we already knew about the parking garage art display, Disney has now announced that a new Walt Disney World Store will also be opening soon inside the building on which this art display will be featured.
The store will open on May 31st, 2022 on the bottom floor of the parking garage.
This isn’t just any old Disney Store, though. Yes, it will feature merchandise and ticket sales, but it will also include the first-ever interactive Disney Vacation Club Virtual Discovery Station. According to Disney, this will be a chance to “give visitors to Central Florida a convenient way to purchase commemorative souvenirs, park tickets and explore Disney Vacation Club membership.”
Not only that, but the Virtual Discovery Station will allow guests to be virtually transported to Disney parks, resorts, and cruise destinations on first-person virtual tours, photo galleries, and videos.
If you want to visit this impressive display of Disney magic, you can do so starting on May 31st — and don’t forget to stay tuned to AllEars for the latest Disney news.
Everything you need to know about Disney’s new MagicBand+!
Join the AllEars.net Newsletter to stay on top of ALL the breaking Disney News! You’ll also get access to AllEars tips, reviews, trivia, and MORE! Click here to Subscribe!
Will you be making a drive to check out this massive art installation and new store? Let us know in the comments!