News Bites: Your Guide to Dallas’ Best Dishes, Specials, and New Openings This Month





The month of April noticed some thrilling eating place openings in Dallas-Fort Worth, together with the sumptuous surf-and-turf eating place Crown Block, which towers over the town from the highest of the Reunion Tower. As neatly as highlighting the brand new openings, meals weblog SideDish additionally gave readers a glance into one of the scrumptious issues they’ve attempted. Among the highlights had been dumplings and tacos from some North Texas staples and a “mind-boggling” chocolate chip cookie from bakery Hippos and Hashbrowns.

SideDish condensed the hot eating place openings into one post whilst additionally giving readers a glimpse into one of the scrumptious choices they attempted, together with Barsotti’s, which has been rebooted and now has an extended menu with better-looking dishes. They suggest skipping the calamari and making an attempt the tortellini alla vodka as an alternative. Meanwhile, Hippos and Hashbrowns opened a brand new retail store in Casa View and served a novel chocolate chip cookie with wafer-thin chips stacked in layers in a sourdough batter.

Other really helpful eateries come with Jeng Chi, the place diners can revel in a basket of steaming scorching soup dumplings. Milagro Tacos Cantina nonetheless impresses with its smoked salmon taco, and Morgan’s Ice Cream provides an outstanding Strawberry Magic taste with chunks of buttercake combined into the creamy ice cream.

As for brand spanking new eating place openings, foodies in Dallas can glance ahead to finding Bamboo House, which boasts the most productive Peking duck within the town in addition to Szechuan and Huaiyang cuisines. Old 75 Beer Garden provides yard video games and a choice of South Texas and New Mexico-inspired delicacies, and Coco Beach brings a beach-themed surroundings to downtown Plano.

Finally, SideDish reviews some new menu pieces to be had at a few of its cherished eating places. Trompo brings a brand new menu merchandise to its Mexican delicacies variety with the advent of Mexican scorching canine. Monarch Dallas’ new satisfied hour menu comprises $10 wines through the glass and $2 Island Creek oysters from Massachusetts. Oddfellows’ new duck bacon sandwich is a must-try, and Rye is providing the “Donut Deny This Dessert,” consisting of 4 darkish chocolate-carrot and habanero doughnut holes with cayenne maple mousse, blackberry sauce, and cilantro.