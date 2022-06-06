News Feed | City of Clearwater, FL

The town of Clearwater is happy to announce the appointment of Brian Langille because the interim director of Clearwater Gasoline System, efficient July 1, 2022. The town will start the seek for the everlasting director instantly.
Langille is a long-standing metropolis worker with 23 years of service at Clearwater Gasoline System. His earlier roles with Clearwater Gasoline System included assistant director, operations supervisor, and fuel provide and know-how engineer.
Langille accomplished his Bachelor of Science diploma in mechanical engineering on the College of South Florida in 1997. He holds {many professional} certifications, comparable to Licensed Power Supervisor, Constructing Commissioner, and Skilled Engineer. His skilled affiliations embody the Florida Municipal Pure Gasoline Affiliation and the Florida Constructing Fee. In 2007, he was honored with the “Younger Engineer of the Yr” award, issued by the Florida Engineering Society’s Pinellas Chapter.
Inside the final month, discussions had taken place at Clearwater Metropolis Council conferences to discover the attainable sale of Clearwater Gasoline. On June 2, the Metropolis Council voted unanimously to finish the method and proceed shifting ahead with the fuel utility.
“There are not any plans by any means to proceed to discover the general worth or attainable patrons,” mentioned Metropolis Supervisor Jon Jennings. “The mission is to proceed to develop the fuel firm and search out each alternative for enlargement.”
The Clearwater Gasoline System serves about 31,000 prospects in a 330 sq. mile service territory, which incorporates 20 municipalities and unincorporated areas of Pinellas, Pasco and Hillsborough counties. The division has an annual working finances of greater than $49 million and presently has 89 energetic workers.
