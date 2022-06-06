News List | City of Clearwater, FL

Town of Clearwater is happy to announce the appointment of Brian Langille because the interim director of Clearwater Fuel System, efficient July 1, 2022. Town will start the seek for the everlasting director instantly.
Langille is a long-standing metropolis worker with 23 years of service at Clearwater Fuel System. His earlier roles with Clearwater Fuel System included assistant director, operations supervisor, and gasoline provide and expertise engineer.
Langille accomplished his Bachelor of Science diploma in mechanical engineering on the College of South Florida in 1997. He holds {many professional} certifications, reminiscent of Licensed Vitality Supervisor, Constructing Commissioner, and Skilled Engineer. His skilled affiliations embody the Florida Municipal Pure Fuel Affiliation and the Florida Constructing Fee. In 2007, he was honored with the “Younger Engineer of the 12 months” award, issued by the Florida Engineering Society’s Pinellas Chapter.
Inside the final month, discussions had taken place at Clearwater Metropolis Council conferences to discover the potential sale of Clearwater Fuel. On June 2, the Metropolis Council voted unanimously to finish the method and proceed transferring ahead with the gasoline utility.
“There are not any plans in anyway to proceed to discover the general worth or potential consumers,” mentioned Metropolis Supervisor Jon Jennings. “The mission is to proceed to develop the gasoline firm and search out each alternative for growth.”
The Clearwater Fuel System serves about 31,000 clients in a 330 sq. mile service territory, which incorporates 20 municipalities and unincorporated areas of Pinellas, Pasco and Hillsborough counties. The division has an annual working price range of greater than $49 million and presently has 89 energetic staff.
# # #