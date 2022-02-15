Next major storm system taking aim on Oklahoma

New pizza shop opens in northeast Oklahoma City
Mausoleum crypts crumbling in Shawnee with no plans …
OKC Thunder lends basketball court to gymless Bethany …
New bill to change how rifles are carried in public
Oklahoma City police investigating after discovering …
Oklahoma COVID expert weighs in as mandates change
Thinking ‘outside the box’ for Valentine’s Day includes …
Doctors: Likely ‘beginning of the end’ for omicron
Neighbor in shock after Cleveland County man’s wife, …
“Thank God that we all got out,” Large fire consume …
Debit fraud causes financial stress for single dad
Crews battle large house fire