Next winter storm to impact Oklahoma late Thursday night and Friday

This is an archived article and the information within the article could also be outdated. Please have a look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was final up to date.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Here’s the most recent snowfall forecast from Euro laptop mannequin. Still appears like a strong 1-2 inches of snow northern into all of central OK beginning after 2 AM late Thursday Night ending by early Friday afternoon.

For you of us in southern OKlahoma it begins as a wintry combine and then modifications to gentle snow with decrease snowfall accumulation.

There may very well be domestically larger snowfall quantities up round 3 inches the place heaviest bands arrange in central and northern OK. Along with hazardous and snow packed roads you may count on temperatures within the 20s, gusty north winds and it will produce wind chills within the single digits! The storm system strikes out late Friday with enhancing climate circumstances.