NFL 2022 draft order, team needs: Every team’s first-round picks are set after Super Bowl 56

The Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Super Bowl LVI and that means the 2022 NFL Draft order is set for all 32 teams in the league.
Below, we'll take a look at the entire draft order in Round 1 in addition to team needs and notable free agents.
Here is the updated 2022 NFL Draft order, via Tankathon.com, with the 49ers (whose pick went to the Dolphins via trade) and Chiefs set in the 29th and 30th spots, respectively, after losing on Championship Sunday.
1. Jaguars (3-14)
Team needs: OT, C, LB, DT, TE
Notable free agents: OT Cam Robinson, WR D.J. Chark, OG A.J. Cann, DT Taven Bryan, CB Tre Herndon
2. Lions (3-13-1)
Team needs: WR, CB, OG, LB, DT
Notable free agents: WR Kalif Raymond, S Tracy Walker, WR Josh Reynolds, LB Alex Anzalone, DL Da’shawn Hand
3. Texans (4-13)
Team needs: QB, TE, OG, CB, S
Notable free agents: S Justin Reid, RB David Johnson, RB Phillip Lindsay, DT Maliek Collins, QB Tyrod Taylor
4. Jets (4-13)
Team needs: CB, EDGE, OT, LB, TE
Notable free agents: S Marcus Maye, WR Keelan Cole, WR Jamison Crowder, OT Morgan Moses, OL Conor McDermott
5. Giants (4-13)
Team needs: LB, EDGE, OG, C, TE
Notable free agents: TE Evan Engram, S Jabrill Peppers, OG Will Hernandez, EDGE Lorenzo Carter, QB Mike Glennon
6. Panthers (5-12)
Team needs: QB, OT, OG, S, C
Notable free agents: CB Stephon Gilmore, EDGE Haason Reddick, QB Cam Newton, CB Donte Jackson, C Matt Paradis
7. Giants (via trade with 6-11 Bears)
Team needs: LB, EDGE, OG, C, TE
Notable free agents: TE Evan Engram, S Jabrill Peppers, OG Will Hernandez, EDGE Lorenzo Carter
8. Falcons (7-10)
Team needs: QB, RB, S, LB, EDGE
Notable free agents: EDGE Dante Fowler Jr., WR Cordarrelle Patterson, TE Hayden Hurst, WR Russell Gage, K Younghoe Koo
9. Broncos (7-10)
Team needs: QB, LB, EDGE, OG, OT
Notable free agents: S Kareem Jackson, CB Kyle Fuller, RB Melvin Gordon, QB Teddy Bridgewater, LB Josey Jewell
10. Jets (via trade with 7-10 Seahawks)
Team needs: CB, EDGE, OT, LB, TE
Notable free agents: S Marcus Maye, WR Keelan Cole, WR Jamison Crowder, OT Morgan Moses, OL Conor McDermott
11. Washington Football Team (7-10)
Team needs: QB, OT, LB, S, CB
Notable free agents: OG Brandon Scherff, QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, RB J.D. McKissic, LB Jon Bostic, TE Ricky Seals-Jones
12. Vikings (8-9)
Team needs: EDGE, OG, CB, LB, WR
Notable free agents: LB Anthony Barr, CB Patrick Peterson, DT Sheldon Richardson, EDGE Everson Griffen, TE Chris Herndon
13. Browns (8-9)
Team needs: WR, DT, LB, C, EDGE
Notable free agents: EDGE Jadeveon Clowney, EDGE Takk McKinley, TE David Njoku, RB D’Ernest Johnson, DT Malik McDowell
14. Ravens (8-9)
Team needs: OT, OT, LB, EDGE, DT
Notable free agents: EDGE Calais Campbell, DT Brandon Williams, WR Sammy Watkins, EDGE Justin Houston, FB Patrick Ricard
15. Eagles (via trade with 9-8 Dolphins)
Team needs: LB, CB, S, EDGE, WR
Notable free agents: EDGE Brandon Graham, C Jason Kelce, EDGE Derek Barnett, S Anthony Harris, CB Steven Nelson
16. Eagles (via trade with 9-8 Colts)*
Team needs: LB, CB, S, EDGE, WR
Notable free agents: EDGE Brandon Graham, C Jason Kelce, EDGE Derek Barnett, S Anthony Harris, CB Steven Nelson
17. Chargers (9-8)
Team needs: DT, OT, WR, EDGE, TE
Notable free agents: WR Mike Williams, OL Oday Aboushi, TE Jared Cook, DT Linval Joseph, CB Chris Harris
18. Saints (9-8)
Team needs: QB, WR, CB, TE, S
Notable free agents: OT Terron Armstead, S Marcus Williams, QB Taysom Hill, QB Jameis Winston, CB P.J. Williams
19. Eagles (9-8)
Team needs: LB, CB, S, EDGE, WR
Notable free agents: EDGE Brandon Graham, C Jason Kelce, EDGE Derek Barnett, S Anthony Harris, CB Steven Nelson
20. Steelers (9-7-1)
Team needs: QB, OT, OG, CB, DT
Notable free agents: QB Ben Roethlisberger, WR James Washington, CB Joe Haden, WR Juju Smith-Schuster, TE Eric Ebron
21. Patriots (10-7)
Team needs: CB, WR, LB, S, DT
Notable free agents: LB Dont’a Hightower, CB J.C. Jackson, S Adrian Phillips, OT Trent Brown, S Devin McCourty
22. Raiders (10-7)
Team needs: WR, OG, C, LB, DT
Notable free agents: DT Solomon Thomas, LB K.J. Wright, WR DeSean Jackson, QB Marcus Mariota, OG Richie Incognito
23. Cardinals (11-6)
Team needs: CB, OG, OT, C, DT
Notable free agents: EDGE Chandler Jones, TE Zach Ertz, WR Christian Kirk, RB Chase Edmonds, WR A.J. Green
24. Cowboys (12-5)
Team needs: DT, EDGE, LB, S, TE
Notable free agents: WR Michael Gallup, LB Leighton Vander Esch, EDGE Randy Gregory, OG Connor Williams, TE Dalton Schultz
25. Bills (11-6)
Team needs: CB, OG, LB, DT, WR
Notable free agents: CB Levi Wallace, EDGE Jerry Hughes, EDGE Mario Addison, WR Emmanuel Sanders, QB Mitch Trubisky
26. Titans (12-5)
Team needs: CB, WR, LB, EDGE, TE
Notable free agents: EDGE Harold Landry, LB Rashaan Evans, LB Jayon Brown, C Ben Jones, K Randy Bullock
27. Buccaneers (13-4)
Team needs: RB, DT, WR, CB, TE
Notable free agents: WR Chris Godwin, EDGE Jason Pierre-Paul, C Ryan Jensen, TE Rob Gronkowski, OG Alex Cappa, CB Carlton Davis, DT Ndamukong Suh, TE O.J. Howard, RB Ronald Jones II, RB Leonard Fournette
28. Packers (13-4)
Team needs: OT, WR, TE, DT, EDGE
Notable free agent: WR Davante Adams, LB De’Vondre Campbell, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, TE Robert Tonyan, CB Kevin King
29. Dolphins (via trade with 10-7 49ers)
Team needs: OT, OG, C, LB, RB
Notable free agents: WR Will Fuller, EDGE Emmanuel Ogbah, TE Mike Gesicki, C Austin Reiter, QB Jacoby Brissett
30. Chiefs (12-5)
Team needs: CB, WR, EDGE, LB, S
Notable free agents: S Tyrann Mathieu, DT Jarran Reed, EDGE Melvin Ingram, OT Orlando Brown Jr., OG Kyle Long
31. Bengals (10-7)
Team needs: CB, C, OG, OT, LB
Notable free agents: OT Riley Reiff, DT Larry Ogunjobi, TE C.J. Uzomah, S Jessie Bates III, DT B.J. Hill
32. Lions (via trade with 12-5 Rams)
Team needs: WR, CB, OG, LB, DT
Notable free agents: WR Kalif Raymond, S Tracy Walker, WR Josh Reynolds, LB Alex Anzalone, DL Da’shawn Hand
Teams without a first-round pick
49ers (10-7)
Team needs: CB, S, OG, C, WR
Notable free agent: S Jaquiski Tartt, CB K’Waun Williams, RB Raheem Mostert, CB Jason Verrett, OG Laken Tomlinson
Bears (6-11)
Team needs: OT, WR, C, CB, DT
Notable free agent: WR Allen Robinson, DT Akiem Hicks, QB Andy Dalton, OG James Daniels, OL Germain Ifedi
Colts (9-8)
Team needs: CB, WR, TE, OT, EDGE
Notable free agent: WR T.Y. Hilton, OT Eric Fisher, WR Zach Pascal, RB Marlon Mack, TE Mo Alie-Cox
Rams (12-5)
Team needs: OT, TE, LB, EDGE, OG
Notable free agent: EDGE Von Miller, CB Darious Williams, RB Sony Michel, WR Odell Beckham Jr., OG Austin Corbett
Seahawks (7-10)
Team needs: OT, CB, OG, EDGE, LB
Notable free agent: OT Duane Brown, S Quandre Diggs, TE Gerald Everett, RB Rashaad Penny, DL Rasheem Green
