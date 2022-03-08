NFL Sports

NFL 2022 salary cap set at record $208.2 million; non-exclusive and transition tag numbers released

March 7, 2022
Al Lindsey
Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

With less than two weeks to go before the start of free agency, NFL teams have been informed of their financial parameters for the upcoming season. The league’s salary cap has been set at $208.2 million, marking the first time that the league’s salary cap is north of $200 million. The league’s salary cap, which reached $198.2 million in 2020, was reduced to $182.5 million last year due to COVID-19 impacts. 

The NFL also issued the salaries for players who receive non-exclusive right and transition tags. Here’s a look a how much each player will make under those tags.

Non-exclusive rights franchise players 

QB

$29,703 million

RB

$9.570 million

WR

$18.419 million

TE

$10.931 million 

OL

$16.662 million 

DE

$17.859 million 

DT

$17.396 million 

LB

$18.702 million 

CB

$17.287 million 

S

$12.911 million 

K/P

$5.220 million 

Transition players 

QB

$27.186 million

RB

$8.034 million

WR 

$16.782 million

TE 

$9.392 million

OL

$15.348 million

DE

$16.012 million

DT

$14.716 million

LB

$15.783 million

CB

$15.167 million

S

$10.817 million

K/P

$4.701 million 

Teams have until Tuesday, March 8 at 4 p.m. ET to apply the franchise tag. Once tagged, a players has until July 15 to come to terms on a long-term deal before the start of the season. Free agency will officially open on March 16 at 4 p.m. ET. Teams can begin communicating with perspective free agents beginning March 14 at noon ET. 





