NFL 2022 salary cap set at record $208.2 million; non-exclusive and transition tag numbers released

With less than two weeks to go before the start of free agency, NFL teams have been informed of their financial parameters for the upcoming season. The league’s salary cap has been set at $208.2 million, marking the first time that the league’s salary cap is north of $200 million. The league’s salary cap, which reached $198.2 million in 2020, was reduced to $182.5 million last year due to COVID-19 impacts.
The NFL also issued the salaries for players who receive non-exclusive right and transition tags. Here’s a look a how much each player will make under those tags.
Non-exclusive rights franchise players
QB
$29,703 million
RB
$9.570 million
WR
$18.419 million
TE
$10.931 million
OL
$16.662 million
DE
$17.859 million
DT
$17.396 million
LB
$18.702 million
CB
$17.287 million
S
$12.911 million
K/P
$5.220 million
Transition players
QB
$27.186 million
RB
$8.034 million
WR
$16.782 million
TE
$9.392 million
OL
$15.348 million
DE
$16.012 million
DT
$14.716 million
LB
$15.783 million
CB
$15.167 million
S
$10.817 million
K/P
$4.701 million
Teams have until Tuesday, March 8 at 4 p.m. ET to apply the franchise tag. Once tagged, a players has until July 15 to come to terms on a long-term deal before the start of the season. Free agency will officially open on March 16 at 4 p.m. ET. Teams can begin communicating with perspective free agents beginning March 14 at noon ET.
