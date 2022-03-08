NFL 2022 salary cap set at record $208.2 million; non-exclusive and transition tag numbers released

With less than two weeks to go before the start of free agency, NFL teams have been informed of their financial parameters for the upcoming season. The league’s salary cap has been set at $208.2 million, marking the first time that the league’s salary cap is north of $200 million. The league’s salary cap, which reached $198.2 million in 2020, was reduced to $182.5 million last year due to COVID-19 impacts.

The NFL also issued the salaries for players who receive non-exclusive right and transition tags. Here’s a look a how much each player will make under those tags.

Non-exclusive rights franchise players

QB $29,703 million RB $9.570 million WR $18.419 million TE $10.931 million OL $16.662 million DE $17.859 million DT $17.396 million LB $18.702 million CB $17.287 million S $12.911 million K/P $5.220 million

Transition players

QB $27.186 million RB $8.034 million WR $16.782 million TE $9.392 million OL $15.348 million DE $16.012 million DT $14.716 million LB $15.783 million CB $15.167 million S $10.817 million K/P $4.701 million

Teams have until Tuesday, March 8 at 4 p.m. ET to apply the franchise tag. Once tagged, a players has until July 15 to come to terms on a long-term deal before the start of the season. Free agency will officially open on March 16 at 4 p.m. ET. Teams can begin communicating with perspective free agents beginning March 14 at noon ET.