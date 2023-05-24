NFL approves one-year trial run for new fair catch rule that could have dramatic impact on kickoff returns

The NFL’s 32 homeowners have licensed a new rule that will inspire returners to name for a fair catch, probably resulting in fewer kickoff returns throughout the 2023 season. The rule states that if a kickoff returner calls for a fair catch anyplace inside of their very own 25-yard line, the end result would be the similar as a touchback, with the receiving crew given ownership on the 25-yard line. This way that any kickoff stuck between the objective line and the 24-yard line could also be moved as much as the 25-yard line if the returner calls for a fair catch, bringing the NFL’s laws consistent with the ones of faculty soccer, which applied the rule in 2018.

The NFL has been making an attempt to cut back the quantity of touch taking place on kickoffs for years, and the new fair catch rule is meant to inspire extra gamers to choose a fair catch fairly than risking a go back. Although to start with going through pushback from particular groups coaches and gamers, the rule used to be licensed as a one-year trial, indicating the league’s willingness to hear the worries of experts within the box.

One fear with the new rule is that it could result in extra squib kicks, probably leading to extra violent hits on kickoffs as an alternative of fewer. However, if the NFL determines that the rule does now not meet its targets, it may be scrapped beginning in 2024.

Along with this rule alternate, NFL homeowners awarded Super Bowl LX to the Bay Area, gave the 2025 NFL Draft to Green Bay, and licensed a new emergency quarterback rule, making it a hectic week for the group.