NFL Backfields That Could Be Fantasy Football Headaches in 2022 | Bleacher Report

There’s a longstanding feud between NFL head coaches and fantasy soccer managers, particularly because it pertains to operating again utilization.
Fantasy soccer managers would like to know what sort of workload the backs on their roster will see on a weekly foundation. NFL coaches are way more involved with getting essentially the most out of their offense.
“You do not want a fantasy crew if you’re accountable for an actual crew,” San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters final yr, deepening the torment for fantasy managers.
As fantasy gamers begin making ready for drafts, offseason exercises might lend some perspective on the pecking order for some backfields. Nonetheless, others appear tailored to trigger anguish for managers making an attempt to set their weekly lineups.
Primarily based on prior utilization, teaching workers and expertise within the backfield, it is likely to be finest to avoid these teams of operating backs altogether.
The Baltimore Ravens enter the 2022 season with the best mixture of potential and full ambiguity for fantasy managers.
Because of the offense that Greg Roman has constructed round Lamar Jackson, a terrific fantasy operating again might emerge. In 2020, the Ravens had been one in all solely three groups that ran the ball more than they handed.
Even when the Ravens went extra aerial in 2021, they nonetheless received fantasy-relevant performances from the likes of Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman and Ty’Son Williams.
The Ravens enter 2022 with an improved offensive line after including Morgan Moses and Tyler Linderbaum this offseason. In addition they traded away extensive receiver Marquise Brown, which suggests they’re nonetheless going to be pretty run-centric.
Nonetheless, it is nonetheless unclear who would be the major beneficiary of that method. Not solely are J.Okay. Dobbins and Gus Edwards getting back from accidents, however Baltimore signed Mike Davis and drafted Tyler Badie within the sixth spherical.
Dobbins confirmed indicators of being a fantasy star in his rookie season, when he averaged 6.zero yards per carry and caught 75 % of his targets. However he’s coming off a torn ACL and is in a crowded backfield, so it is most likely finest to mood expectations for him and the remainder of the Baltimore backs.
A lot of the groups featured right here have an excessive amount of expertise of their backfield. That is a superb downside for the crew to have, though fantasy managers may beg to vary.
That is not the case in Houston, although. The Texans are going to be a headache for fantasy managers as a result of there is not a transparent reply at operating again, interval.
The soon-to-be 32-year-old Rex Burkhead led the Texans with a career-high 427 speeding yards final season. Nonetheless, he averaged solely 3.5 yards per carry and scored solely three touchdowns throughout 16 video games (5 begins).
The Texans introduced in competitors for Burkhead this offseason, together with Marlon Mack, whom they signed to a one-year, $2 million contract. After tearing his Achilles in Week 1 of the 2020 season, he tallied 28 carries for 101 yards in six video games with the Indianapolis Colts final yr.
The Texans additionally retained Royce Freeman, who had 35 carries for 92 yards in seven video games with them final season, and so they signed Dare Ogunbowale to a two-year, $Three million contract. Ogunbowale has solely 299 speeding yards throughout 5 seasons within the NFL.
Houston additionally spent a fourth-round decide on Dameon Pierce, who was a bulldozer at Florida. He initiatives as a between-the-tackles mauler for a crew that usually figures to be taking part in from behind this season.
Pierce is price a glance in dynasty leagues, however it should be robust for him or any of Houston’s backs to make a lot of a fantasy affect in 2022.
Josh Jacobs was a borderline RB1 in 2021. He finished as the RB13 in points-per-receptions codecs, which was a strong follow-up to his RB8 end in PPR scoring in 2020.
Jacobs additionally loved pretty constant utilization to get to his numbers. Although the Las Vegas Raiders signed Kenyan Drake final offseason, Jacobs was simply the lead again. He averaged virtually 11 extra touches per sport than Drake and had 18 complete touches per sport.
Nonetheless, Jacobs is now a part of a Josh McDaniels backfield. If the previous Patriots offensive coordinator brings the identical tendencies to Vegas that he had in New England, Jacobs can be way more irritating from a fantasy perspective in 202.
The Raiders’ offseason strikes trace at that. They didn’t train their fifth-year possibility on Jacobs, signed former Patriots tailback Brandon Bolden and spent a fourth-round decide on Georgia operating again Zamir White.
Bolden performed 31 percent of the Patriots’ offensive snaps final season, and he hauled in 41 catches on 49 targets for 405 yards. Throw White into the combination, and the Raiders now have 4 backs who might have roles this season.
Throw within the addition of star wideout Davante Adams and a possible rise in passing quantity, and this backfield seems to be even much less interesting from a fantasy perspective.
Elijah Mitchell made plenty of fantasy managers overlook how irritating a Kyle Shanahan backfield may be. Mitchell was reliably the San Francisco 49ers’ prime again from Week 7 on final season at any time when he was wholesome.
Mitchell missed a three-game stretch in December, however he led the crew in speeding in eight of the 9 video games he performed after the Niners’ Week 6 bye. Deebo Samuel led them within the different one, however he is not a real operating again, so that may’t be held in opposition to Shanahan’s workers.
With former Niners offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel now taking on because the Miami Dolphins’ head coach, fantasy managers may have a look at Mitchell’s 2021 season and imagine McDaniel will make a Dolphins again fantasy-relevant. Generally it pays to have belief points, although.
McDaniel was the run-game coordinator in San Francisco from 2017 to 2020 earlier than taking on because the offensive coordinator final yr. The Niners had loads of backfield shenanigans throughout that four-year span.
In 2020, that they had 4 completely different gamers lead them in speeding yards in a given week, and so they did not have a single runner lead the crew for greater than two weeks consecutively. The yr prior, they shuffled between Raheem Mostert, Matt Breida and Tevin Coleman earlier than lastly selecting Mostert because the lead again late within the season.
The Dolphins added Mostert, Chase Edmonds, Sony Michel and undrafted free agent Zaquandre White this offseason to compete with Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmad. Any of them could possibly be able to placing up numbers in McDaniel’s scheme.
Good luck determining which one it is going to be from week to week.
Invoice Belichick and the New England Patriots have a everlasting reservation on this checklist.
The Patriots have not had a operating again end within the prime 12 of PPR scoring since James White finished seventh in 2018. Even then, White was a part of a committee with clearly outlined roles. His fantasy success largely stemmed from the 123 targets he noticed within the passing sport.
White will as soon as once more be an element for the Patriots. That is unhealthy information for anybody counting on Damien Harris or Rhamondre Stevenson in fantasy.
Harris finished eighth in normal scoring final season, however solely as a result of he scored 15 touchdowns on the bottom. When it got here to workload, he averaged 14.7 touches per sport in comparison with Stevenson’s 12.3.
White performed in solely three video games earlier than struggling a season-ending hip damage, however he averaged 4.7 targets per sport earlier than happening. Chris Mason of MassLive.com expects him to play a “vital” position as a third-down again this season if wholesome.
The Patriots additionally added Pierre Sturdy Jr. within the fourth spherical of the draft. He was the B/R Scouting Division’s seventh-ranked operating again and drew a comparability to Elijah Mitchell from scout Nate Tice.
In different phrases, New England has a secure of proficient backs and a head coach who has lengthy tormented fantasy managers along with his unpredictable backfield utilization.
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll will lastly give you the chance construct an offense in 2022 with out the stress to “let Russ cook“.
Carroll usually came under fire for not all the time letting longtime Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson attempt to win video games along with his arm. Now that he’ll have Drew Lock or Geno Smith underneath heart as a substitute, a run-heavy assault will make much more sense.
Though that feels like excellent news for fantasy managers, it might be troublesome to select the best again on a week-to-week foundation.
Chris Carson had been Seattle’s lead again till final season, when he performed in solely 4 video games earlier than a season-ending neck damage shut him down. Carroll recently said the Seahawks “haven’t got updates but on Chris and we can’t know for a while.”
In Carson’s stead, Rashaad Penny exploded over the house stretch of 2021. He averaged 22 factors per sport in PPR codecs over the ultimate 5 weeks of the season, which led all backs throughout that span.
Nonetheless, Penny could face competitors from Kenneth Walker III, whom the Seahawks chosen within the second spherical of this yr’s draft. He was the B/R Scouting Division’s No. 2 operating again within the draft class.
All three of Carson, Penny and Walker could possibly be the No. 1 again sooner or later this season. And for the reason that Seahawks may not face many run-heavy sport scripts with Lock or Smith underneath heart, this backfield has fantasy heartbreak written throughout it.
When you had any fantasy shares of Antonio Gibson within the first two years of his NFL profession, you most likely aren’t a fan of Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera.
Gibson has the entire makings of a bonafide fantasy star popping out of Memphis. He racked up 1,104 yards from scrimmage and 12 complete touchdowns on solely 71 touchdowns whereas taking part in a hybrid operating again/extensive receiver position. Mix that manufacturing along with his distinctive body (6’2″ and 220 kilos) and elite athleticism, and he has a sky-high ceiling.
Nonetheless, Gibson’s utilization has been inconsistent in Washington, as Rivera nonetheless likes to lean on J.D. McKissic as his passing-down again. McKissic had 80 catches for 589 yards on 110 targets in 2020 and 43 catches for 397 yards on 53 targets final season.
For a fleeting second this offseason, Gibson appeared poised to be unleashed when McKissic briefly agreed to phrases with the Buffalo Payments. Nonetheless, a change of heart landed him again in Washington.
The Commanders additionally spent a third-round decide on Brian Robinson Jr., additional complicating the backfield image. The 6’1″, 225-pounder might eat into Gibson’s goal-line and short-yardage work.
Rivera has already declared there can be a committee method in Washington once more, likening his backfield to the one he utilized in Carolina when he had Jonathan Stewart, DeAngelo Williams and Fozzy Whittaker.
“I imply, on this league at present, , you simply cannot have one major again. You have to have a plethora of them. And we simply really feel it is an excellent room proper now,” the coach mentioned, per the team’s website.
Gibson’s upside as soon as once more appears prone to be hampered by his backfield competitors, whereas McKissic and Robinson will not be viable fantasy starters.
