NFL combine 2022: Christian Watson imposing, Jameson Williams lighter amid ACL rehab as WRs, TEs get measured

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is now underway, and everyone will have eyes on the offensive weapons in this class. Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson, USC’s Drake London and many more will participate in measurements as well as on-field workouts Thursday. Each of these playmakers will look to establish themselves as the top dog in this intriguing group.

Like the receivers, this tight end class appears to be deep as well. Every team is looking for that versatile blocker who can also serve as a pass-catcher in the middle of the field, and having measurements on the same day as on-field work could cause one or two teams to fall in love with players like Trey McBride out of Colorado State or Greg Dulcich from UCLA.

Below, we will list all the official measurements for the wide receivers and tight ends at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Wide receiver/tight end measurements

Slade Bolden 5-11 193 9 3/4” John Metchie 5-11 187 9 1/4” Jameson Williams 6-1 1/2 179 9 1/4” 75 7/8” Treylon Burks 6-2 225 9 7/8” 79 1/8” Khalil Shakir 6-0 196 9 1/2” Alec Pierce 6-3 211 9” Justyn Ross 6-4 205 9 5/8” George Pickens 6-3 195 8 3/4” Wan’Dale Robinson 5-8 178 9” Calvin Austin III 5-8 170 9 1/4” Charleston Rambo 6’1 177 9 3/4” Jalen Nailor 5-11 186 9 1/8” Dontario Drummond 6-1 215 9 1/4” Braylon Sanders 6-0 194 10” Makai Polk 6-3 195 9 1/2” Romeo Doubs 6-2 201 10” Dai’Jean Dixon 6-2 201 10” Christian Watson 6-4 208 10 1/8” Isaiah Weston 6-2 1/2 214 9 1/2” Kevin Austin Jr. 6-2 200 9” Chris Olave 6-3 3/8 187 9 1/2” 73 1/8” Garrett Wilson 5-11 3/4 183 9 7/8” 76 1/2” Mike Woods 6-1 204 9 5/8” Johnny Johnson III 6-0 197 9 3/4” Devon Williams 6-5 210 9 7/8” Jahan Dotson 5-10 5/8 178 9 1/2” 74” David Bell 6-1 212 9 1/4” Bo Melton 5-11 189 9” Danny Gray 6-0 186 9 5/8” Reggie Robertson Jr. 5-11 192 9 1/2” Jalen Tolbert 6-1 194 10” Velus Jones Jr. 6-0 204 9 3/4” Erik Ezukanma 6-2 209 9 3/8” Josh Johnson 5-10 1/2 183 8 5/8” Kyle Philips 5-11 189 8 5/8” Drake London 6-3 7/8 219 9 3/8” 77 3/4” Tre Turner 6-1 184 8 1/2” Skyy Moore 5-10 195 10 1/4” Curtis Hodges 6-8 257 9 5/8” Isaiah Likely 6-4 1/2 245 10” Trey McBride 6-4 246 10 1/8” Peyton Hendershot 6-4 250 9” Chase Allen 6-6 251 9 5/8” Charlie Kolar 6-6 1/2 252 10” Chigoziem Okonkwo 6-2 1/2 238 9 3/4” Austin Allen 6-8 253 9 1/2” Cole Turner 6-6 246 9 7/8” Jeremy Ruckert 6-5 250 10 1/8” Teagan Quitoriano 6-5 1/2 258 9 3/8” Daniel Bellinger 6-5 253 10 1/8” Grant Calcaterra 6-4 241 10″ Jelani Woods 6-7 259 9 1/4” James Mitchell 6-4 249 9 3/4” Jake Ferguson 6-5 250 9 1/2”

WR/TE winners

Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State. The top tight end prospect in the draft, Trey McBride was about 14 pounds lighter than his expected pre-combine weight. That will probably be looked at in a favorable light by NFL teams, given the role tight ends play in today’s offenses.

Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State. His impressive numbers may help improve his draft stock.

WR/TE losers

Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama. Williams’ weight was somewhat alarming, but the former Alabama receiver plans to play closer to 190-195 pounds. Williams has lost weight following surgery to repair an ACL tear sustained in the National Championship Game.

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State. Olave remains one of the draft’s top tight end prospects, but his weight (187 pounds) may scare off teams that are looking for a big, physical receiver.