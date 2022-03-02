NFL combine 2022: Georgia star WR George Pickens says he wants to play with Packers, Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers are focused on keeping Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams this offseason, but even if they do succeed in their mission, the Packers need to add a legitimate wide receiver for this offense to reach its potential. They passed on Elijah Moore in the draft last year and drafted quarterback Jordan Love instead of Tee Higgins or Michael Pittman Jr. in 2020. This year should be different.

Someone the Packers should have an eye on is George Pickens out of Georgia. He’s not expected to be selected in the first round, so Green Bay won’t be boxed in there, but could go in the second round. The Packers are already on Pickens’ radar, as he told reporters at the NFL combine on Wednesday that he’s met with Green Bay, likes the Packers’ offensive scheme and would like to catch passes from Rodgers, per Tyler Brooke of SB Nation.

Pickens tore his ACL last March, but returned late in the year to help the Bulldogs win the National Championship. His first action in 2021 came in the regular-season finale, and then he played in the SEC Championship game and the two College Football Playoff games. In those four contests, he caught five passes for 107 yards.

Pickens burst onto the scene as a freshman, catching 49 passes for 727 yards and eight touchdowns in 12 games played. He was also named the 2020 Sugar Bowl MVP after catching 12 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown in the 26-14 win over Baylor. Pickens is a 6-foot-3 perimeter target who has the potential to be a nice red-zone threat as well. Our CBS Sports NFL Draft experts have him as the No. 6 wide receiver in this class, and the No. 40 overall player. While he’s missed some time due to injury, Pickens could be a Day 2 steal.