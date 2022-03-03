NFL combine 2022: Jameson Williams says he would ‘love’ to play with Bills’ Josh Allen

Jameson Williams would surly love to be selected by anyone in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. But if that team happens to be the Bills, that would be icing on the cake for the former Alabama receiver.

One of the top receiver prospects in this year’s draft, Williams didn’t hide his opinion when asked how he would feel if he was drafted by the Bills, who hold the 25th overall pick in the draft. Specifically, Williams was asked about the prospect of playing with Josh Allen, who over the past there years has blossomed into one of the league’s top quarterbacks.

“I would love to play with Josh Allen,” Williams said, via Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com.

Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up!

Keep an eye on your inbox.

Sorry!

There was an error processing your subscription.



Williams said that he hopes to stay in contact with the Bills, who may be looking to beef up their receiving corps with Emmanuel Sanders expected to hit free agency. Williams also offered an update on his physical status as he is six weeks removed from surgery after suffering a torn ACL injury during the National Championship Game. He said that he has been walking for the past two weeks and has primarily been doing pool workouts.

The 6-foot-2, 189-pound Williams started his college career at Ohio State. But he struggled to get playing time while playing behind other heralded wideouts that included fellow 2022 draft classmates Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. Williams made up for lost time during his one season at Alabama. Last season, Williams caught 79 passes for 1,572 yards and 13 touchdowns while helping the Crimson Tide win the SEC title. He had seven 100-yard receiving efforts that season that included his 7-catch, 184-yard, two touchdown performance in Alabama’s win over Georgia in the SEC title game.

Williams torched Texas A&M earlier in the season, catching 10 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns in a losing effort.

Each of our four CBS Sports NFL Draft experts has Williams being selected in the first round of next month’s draft. One of our experts, Josh Edwards, has the Bills selecting Williams with the 25th pick. Based on his comments on Wednesday, that would certainly be good news for Williams, who would relish the chance to play with Allen and alongside Stefon Diggs in Buffalo.