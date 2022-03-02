NFL combine 2022: North Carolina QB Sam Howell says Eagles had him shoot on a mini hoop during interview

Sam Howell was probably prepared to handle just about anything thrown his way during his interviews with teams at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. That being said, it’s probably safe to say the former North Carolina quarterback was not ready for what transpired during his interview with the Eagles.

Howell told the media Wednesday that the Eagles asked him to shoot a basketball on a mini hoop. This comes a year after then-first year coach Nick Sirianni integrated games of rock, paper, scissors into his combine interviews.

“That was probably the craziest thing I’ve had to do so far,” Howell said of his shooting session with Philadelphia, via Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus. “I only made like two out of five, so probably not high up on their board right now.”

Fortunately for Howell, there’s a slim chance the Eagles will draft him following Jalen Hurts’ successful 2021 campaign. Howell is currently being projected as being either a late first or early second round pick. Josh Edwards, one of our CBS Sports NFL Draft experts, currently has Howell going to Denver in the first round.

While his shooting prowess on a mini hoop could use work, Howell did enough at North Carolina to be considered as one of the top quarterback prospects in the draft. During his three years as the Tar Heels starting quarterback, the 6-1, 220-pound Howell threw for 10,283 yards with 92 touchdowns against just 23 interceptions. He also rushed fro 828 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.