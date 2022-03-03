NFL combine 2022: Top QB prospect Malik Willis will throw, but forgo running, other drills at pre-draft event

Malik Willis will throw, but he has chosen not to run the 40-yard-dash while also not taking part in other drills during the NFL Scouting Combine. One of the top-ranked quarterbacks in this year’s draft, Willis informed reporters of his decision Wednesday from Indianapolis.

The former Liberty quarterback is already considered to be the best quarterback in the draft as far as mobility is concerned. During his two seasons at Liberty, the Auburn transfer rushed for 1,844 yards and 27 touchdowns. He also threw for 5,107 yards with 47 touchdowns against 17 interceptions.

Willis is likely throwing in part to answer any possible questions about his accuracy. While he completed 64.2% of his throws during his first season at Liberty, Willis’ completion percentage dipped to 61.1% in 2021. He also threw twice as many interceptions (12) last season than he did in 2020. It should be noted that Willis threw 339 passes in 2021 as compared to the 270 passes he attempted the previous fall.

Willis, who enjoyed a successful performance at last month’s Senior Bowl, said he has met with all 32 teams in preparation for next month’s draft. He was specifically asked whether or not he feels that he would be a good fit for the Steelers’ offense, as Pittsburgh is looking to find a third quarterback who will compete with Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins to be its new starting quarterback.

While he said that he is not familiar enough with their offense to say whether or not he would be a good fit, Willis said that he enjoyed his time speaking with the Steelers’ coaching brass, a group that includes longtime head coach Mike Tomlin and second-year offensive coordinator Matt Canada. The Steelers have made no secrets about their desire to have a more mobile quarterback for the 2022 season.

Four of our four CBS Sports NFL Draft experts have Willis being selected in the first round. One expert has Willis being selected as high as No. 6 overall (by the Panthers), while another doesn’t have Willis being selected until the 32nd overall pick (by the Lions). Matt Corral and Kenny Pickett are two other quarterbacks who are expected to be selected in the first round.

