NFL contract updates – Latest on Lamar Jackson, DK Metcalf, Minkah Fitzpatrick, other players looking for new big-money deals

It has by no means been a greater time to be a top-tier participant within the NFL. The cash coming in sizzling and quick every month is lastly beginning to resemble the NBA max-contract mannequin.
The previous three months have produced two new QB money kings in Inexperienced Bay’s Aaron Rodgers ($50 million per 12 months) and Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson (a totally assured $230 million deal). High pass-catchers pushed the receiver market to $25 million-plus. And simply this week, Jaire Alexander introduced the cornerback market into a brand new threshold at $84 million over 4 years with the Packers, lower than a month after Denzel Ward hit the $20 million mark with the Browns.
No marvel league house owners wished a separate wage cap for big-money gamers again within the 2020 collective bargaining settlement negotiations. The gamers did not go for it. And now these house owners may have star gamers occupying an even bigger proportion of their wage cap annually — although the projected cap increase coming as quickly as 2023 will assist soften the blow.
Extra offers will come over the subsequent three months, from former first-round picks to franchise-tagged gamers and midrounders rising as superstars. At the very least 20 groups have a possible extension or long-term deal to deal with with a key soon-to-be-free-agent earlier than the 2022 season kicks off. Let’s dig into that panorama, with intel on gamers across the league on the lookout for new contracts.
Leap to:
2018 first-round picks | Huge-name receivers
Franchise-tag gamers | Rams needing offers
2019 first-round picks | Wild playing cards to look at
The 2018 first-round picks (2023 free brokers)
