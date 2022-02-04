NFL denies Bengals’ plans to host Super Bowl watch party at Paul Brown Stadium

The Bengals wanted to host Cincinnati fans at Paul Brown Stadium for a giant watch party for Super Bowl 56. The NFL says that’s not going to happen.

The league denied the request by the team to use the stadium as the site of a watch party, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. Paul Brown Stadium managing director Eric Brown told the Enquirer that the decision by the NFL is consistent with the rules and policies of the league.

According to the report, the idea began with a proposal by Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece, who said fans had reached out to her asking if it might be possible to set up a watch party in the stadium.

“There was a lot of excitement. We got calls and visits from so many people,” Reece told the Enquirer. “I thought it was a great opportunity for our city to bring additional people to town and additional revenue.”

Brown said there were legal and logistical barriers to setting up a watch party that proved too big to overcome.

Bengals fans have waited a long time to see their team return to the Super Bowl. The last time Cincinnati was in the title game was in 1988, when it faced off with the 49ers.

Had the team been allowed to host a watch party, it could have held nearly 66,000 people in the stadium.

For those in Cincinnati still looking for a chance to party it up, there will be a chance to celebrate with other Bengals fans on Monday, when Reece said a free pep rally will be held at Paul Brown Stadium.