NFL Draft 2022: Alabama WRs Jameson Williams, John Metchie III recovering quickly from torn ACLs, per report

Groups contemplating drafting proficient Alabama huge receiver Jameson Williams obtained some good news concerning the standing of his ACL damage. College of Alabama group orthopedic surgeon Dr. Lyle Cain carried out Williams’ ACL surgical procedure and revealed the restoration should not have an effect on his NFL profession.

Per Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Cain expects Williams to be cleared inside 5 – 6 months — placing Williams on course to return by coaching cap in July or August. He additionally stated the identical concerning the standing of fellow Alabama huge receiver John Metchie III, who’s projected to go on Day 2 of the draft.

Cain famous {that a} group might place both receiver on an injured record till October or November due on the longer NFL schedule and the monetary dedication. However Williams and Metchie are “fairly far forward” of schedule, Cain stated, and are anticipated to play of their rookie seasons, no matter the place they’re drafted.

Williams is the second-ranked huge receiver within the draft in our CBS Sports activities rankings whereas Metchie is ranked 10th. Williams is the No. 11 total prospect and Metchie is No. 75. Williams completed with 79 catches for 1,572 yards with 15 touchdowns (19.9 yards per catch), changing into a star at Alabama after two seasons of being buried on the depth chart at Ohio State. Metchie led the Crimson Tide with 96 catches whereas ending with 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns (11.9 yards per catch).

Metchie completed with 55 catches for 916 yards and 7 touchdowns (16.7 yards per catch) the 12 months prior whereas enjoying alongside first-round picks DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle. Each Williams and Metchie’s draft inventory might enhance with the encouraging progress of their knee accidents.