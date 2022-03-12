NFL Draft 2022: First-round RBs are becoming more scarce; a look back at recent backs drafted in Round 1

Operating backs are beginning to develop into a uncommon commodity within the first spherical of the NFL Draft. The brief careers on the place — together with the massive second contracts — have scared groups away from utilizing a premium decide on a working again.

Groups are discovering worth on working backs later within the draft, gamers they do not have to contemplate giving a fifth-year possibility. A few of these backs are extra productive than the highest backs chosen within the first spherical, and a few groups are even discovering stars on Day Three of the draft (see Aaron Jones, James Robinson, and Austin Ekeler). The second spherical of the draft is when groups are likely to put money into working backs at the present time, as 5 of the top-10 dashing leaders in 2021 have been drafted within the second spherical.

No working backs have been taken within the first spherical within the 2013 and 2014 drafts, a far cry from the 4 working backs taken within the first spherical in 2000 and the 5 taken in 1990 (when the league had simply 25 groups).

Is taking a working again within the first spherical even price it anymore, particularly for groups with a top-15 decide? Some groups have taken the danger with working backs that prime, and others have nonetheless chosen a working again within the first spherical within the aftermath of the 2014 draft, when none have been taken inside the first 32 picks.

Let’s have a look again at these working backs taken and whether or not they’re nonetheless with their unique group — together with the group’s success with that working again within the fold.

2021

Harris was the primary working again taken within the 2021 draft, because the Steelers had a direct want for a working again after dropping James Conner to free company. Chargeable for carrying the Steelers offense by way of many of the season, Harris completed with 307 carries for 1,200 yards and 7 touchdowns (3.9 yards per carry) whereas ending with 74 catches for 467 yards and three touchdowns.

Harris led the NFL with 381 touches, essentially the most by a rookie working again with no fumble since 2000, and set franchise data for rookie dashing yards, receptions, and yards from scrimmage (1,667). Harris was a standout for the Steelers in yr one.

Etienne by no means performed a down in his rookie season, as he suffered a LisFranc damage in August that ended his first yr within the NFL. Former Jaguars head coach City Meyer had Etienne lined up at vast receiver in coaching camp along with his duties at working again.

With James Robinson sidelined with a torn Achilles, Etienne could have the chance to be the No. 1 working again in Doug Pederson offense heading into the 2022 season.

2020

After successful the Tremendous Bowl, the Chiefs had the choice of taking the very best participant obtainable with the final decide of the primary spherical. They used that decide on Edwards-Helaire, who seemed to be a robust match for his or her offense with Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, and Travis Kelce already establishing alternatives for the rookie.

Accidents have gotten the higher of Edwards-Helaire, who has missed a complete of 10 video games by way of two seasons. He has 300 carries for 1,320 yards and eight dashing touchdowns in his two seasons (4.Four yards per carry), together with 55 catches for 426 yards and three touchdowns.

D’Andre Swift, Jonathan Taylor, and J.Okay. Dobbins have been the working backs taken proper after Edwards-Helaire — all within the second spherical. So far, all of them have had extra productive careers.

2019

The one working again chosen within the first spherical of the 2019 draft, Jacobs has been productive in his three seasons with the franchise. Jacobs began his profession with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, however his best season was his rookie yr when he rushed 242 occasions for 1,150 yards and had seven touchdowns (4.Eight yards per carry).

By three seasons, Jacobs has recorded 732 carries for 3,087 yards and 28 touchdowns — tied for fifth within the league in that class. No working again was taken after Jacobs till Miles Sanders at No. 53 — and arguably Jacobs has had the extra productive profession (though Sanders is a greater cross catcher).

Jacobs seems to be the cream of the crop within the 2019 working again class.

2018

Barkley is the best working again drafted since Reggie Bush went No. 2 total in 2006, but hasn’t lived as much as the hype. Accidents and a poor offensive line have taken away Barkley’s capacity to develop into a sport changer, which he was in his rookie season for the Giants.

Main the NFL in yards from scrimmage (2,028), Barkley was the Offensive Rookie of the Yr after he completed with 261 carries for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns (5.Zero yards per carry) and had 91 catches for 721 yards and 4 touchdowns. He had essentially the most 100 yards from scrimmage video games by a rookie (12) and tied Randy Moss for essentially the most 50-yard touchdowns by a rookie (5).

Barkley missed 22 video games over the subsequent three years, but nonetheless grew to become the primary Giants working again to file 1,00Zero dashing yards in his first two seasons. Two separate ankle sprains and a torn ACL since 2019 have restricted Barkley, which is why groups warning drafting a working again that prime.

Barkley has simply 181 carries for 627 yards (3.5 yards per carry) and two dashing touchdowns over the past two seasons, with solely 47 catches for 323 yards and two touchdowns. He is removed from the participant that dominated the league in his rookie yr.

Accidents have gotten the very best of Penny in his brief profession, as a torn ACL and quite a few knee strains restricted Penny to only 27 video games over his first three seasons. Penny had simply 161 carries for 863 yards and 5 touchdowns in that stretch, averaging 5.Three yards per carry.

When Penny’s wholesome, he is been productive. Look no additional than final season when Penny lastly was wholesome sufficient to begin for the Seahawks. Penny completed his 2021 season with 119 carries for 749 yards and 6 touchdowns — main the NFL with 6.Three yards per carry. Within the closing 5 video games, Penny had 92 carries for 671 yards and 6 touchdowns — an unimaginable 7.Three yards per carry.

Penny might not be with the Seahawks in per week, as he is set to be a free agent. He may get a robust second contract based mostly on how his 2021 season ended.

The Patriots took Michel late within the first spherical in an effort to enhance their working sport. Michel had each alternative to earn the No. 1 working again job in New England, however ultimately took a backseat to Damien Harris (a 2019 third-round decide).

Michel completed with 535 carries for two,292 yards and 14 touchdowns in his three seasons in New England, averaging 4.2 yards per carry. He rushed for 336 yards and 6 touchdowns within the 2018 playoffs, setting the NFL file for many postseason dashing touchdowns by a rookie.

Foot surgical procedure and a quad pressure allowed Harris to say the No. 1 job from Michel, and the Patriots traded him to the Los Angeles Rams previous to the 2021 season. Michel stepped up within the wake of Cam Akers damage, dashing 208 occasions for 845 yards and 4 touchdowns (4.1 yards per carry) — incomes a second Tremendous Bowl ring within the course of.

Michel will probably be a free agent this offseason, and his market will probably be attention-grabbing since he is not a robust cross catcher.

2017

No. Four total, Jacksonville Jaguars

Fournette had loads of hype popping out of LSU, sufficient to be taken within the high 5. He made a huge effect on the Jacksonville offense in his rookie season, dashing for 1,040 yards and 9 touchdowns regardless of averaging simply 3.9 yards per carry. “Playoff Lenny” was born that season, as Fournette rushed for 4 touchdowns and 242 yards in three playoff video games.

A hamstring pressure restricted Fournette in yr two (averaged 3.Four yards per carry), however he posted his second 1,000-yard season in 2019 by dashing for 1,152 yards and three touchdowns (4.Three yards per carry) whereas additionally having a shocking 76 catches for 522 yards.

The Jaguars surprisingly reduce Fournette previous to the 2020 season, which resulted in him signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Fournette made his impression felt within the playoffs by dashing for 300 yards and three touchdowns and having 148 receiving yards and a landing — rising because the No. 1 again.

Fournette has 3,810 dashing yards and 31 touchdowns in 5 seasons (4.Zero yards per carry) to go along with 1,696 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns. A free agent for the third time at 27, Fournette hasn’t lived as much as the standing as a No. Four total decide, however he is a serviceable working again within the league. He additionally has 841 yards from scrimmage and 10 whole touchdowns in eight playoff video games.

McCaffrey is without doubt one of the greatest gamers within the league — when wholesome. He already owns or shares seven NFL data, together with turning into the primary working again to have 100 receptions in a season twice, and he is the third participant in league historical past to have 1,00Zero dashing yards and 1,00Zero receiving yards in a season (Roger Craig and Marshall Faulk are the others).

McCaffrey’s 2019 season garnered him first-team All-Professional honors, as he completed with 287 carries for 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns (4.Eight yards per carry) whereas catching 116 passes for 1,005 yards and 4 touchdowns. His 403 touches for two,392 yards and 19 touchdowns every led the league.

By three seasons, McCaffrey had 2,920 yards and 24 dashing touchdowns (4.7 yards per carry) whereas having 303 catches for 2,523 yards and 15 touchdowns. That is 5,443 yards from scrimmage and 39 touchdowns.

Ankle, hamstring, and shoulder accidents restricted McCaffrey to only 10 video games over the past two years. McCaffrey has 667 dashing yards and 6 touchdowns, whereas catching 54 passes for 492 yards and two touchdowns in that stretch. He is also owed $64 million over the subsequent 4 years by Carolina.

Solely 26 years previous, McCaffrey’s accidents might already be sufficient for the Panthers to maneuver on after simply 5 seasons.

2016

Elliott has lived as much as his draft standing in Dallas, even when he is not the identical participant he was his first three seasons within the league. A distinction maker for the Cowboys, Elliott led the NFL in dashing yards per sport in every of his first three seasons — totaling 4,048 yards and 28 touchdowns in 40 video games (4.7 yards per carry). Elliott was second in rookie of the yr voting and a first-team All-Professional in his rookie season, having 322 carries for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Elliott has 4 1,000-yard seasons, two All-Professional choices, and three Professional Bowl choices in his profession. He is rushed for 7,386 yards and 56 touchdowns whereas having 2,844 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. That is 10,230 yards and 68 touchdowns in 88 video games.

Since Elliott signed his large six-year, $90 million contract in 2019, he has 3,338 dashing yards and 28 touchdowns in 48 video games. His 69.5 dashing yards per sport over the past three seasons is a big decline over the 101.2 dashing yards per sport in his first three seasons.

Elliott has 5 years left on that large contract, however has been sturdy for a working again. He is missed simply three video games in his profession (not counting that six-game suspension in 2017). The Cowboys actually hit on Elliott after they chosen him within the high 5.

2015

No. 10 total, St. Louis Rams

Gurley is already out of the league at 27 years previous, but was arguably the very best working again in soccer earlier than accidents began to plaque him. The 2015 Related Press Rookie of the Yr, Gurley rushed for 1,106 yards and 10 touchdowns (4.Eight yards per carry) in incomes second-team All-Professional honors in his rookie yr.

Taking on the league when Sean McVay grew to become the top coach of the Rams, Gurley rushed for two,556 yards and 30 touchdowns within the 2017 and 2018 seasons — because the Rams gained two NFC West titles and superior to Tremendous Bowl LIII. Gurley additionally had 123 catches for 1,368 yards and 10 touchdowns throughout that stretch.

Gurley’s decline began close to the top of the 2018 season and spiraled instantly after — because the knee points performed a job in his manufacturing being diminished. Of the 10 working backs with 400-plus carries from the 2019 and 2020 seasons, Gurley was final in yards per carry (3.67) and dashing yards (1,535). But, he was fourth in dashing touchdowns (21) throughout that span.

Gurley has three 1,000-yard seasons, two first-team All-Professional Picks, three Professional Bowls, and an Offensive Participant of the Yr award. He led the league in dashing touchdowns and scrimmage touchdowns twice — and yards from scrimmage as soon as. But, Gurley is out of soccer after simply six seasons.

The Chargers took a shot on Gordon in the course of the primary spherical after a standout profession at Wisconsin. Gordon hasn’t been a famous person, however he is a two-time Professional Bowl choice and has been a dependable again within the league.

Gordon has rushed for six,144 yards and 53 touchdowns in his seven seasons within the league. He is had one 1,000-yard season (2017) and two double-digit landing seasons (2016, 2018) — by no means having a season underneath 600 yards regardless of having 4 seasons underneath 4.Zero yards per carry.

Gordon performed 5 years with the Chargers earlier than signing a two-year deal in free company with the Denver Broncos. He is rushed for 1,904 yards and 17 touchdowns (4.6 yards per carry) in Denver, clearly thriving in a working back-by-committee strategy fairly than because the No. 1 again.

Having 8,388 yards from scrimmage and 67 scrimmage touchdowns in his profession, Gordon has been a dependable again within the league. A free agent this offseason, Gordon will probably be 29 years previous later this month. He nonetheless has some good soccer left in him.