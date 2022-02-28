NFL Sports

NFL Draft 2022: Order, start time, how to watch, mock draft central, live stream, prospect rankings

February 28, 2022
Al Lindsey
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With Super Bowl LVI now well into the rearview mirror, it is officially draft season in the NFL. Over the next few weeks, prospects from all over the globe will go under the microscope by league evaluators as they look to find the next cornerstones of their respective organizations before the first round begins on April 28. 

As it relates to the 2022 NFL Draft, there is currently no slam dunk top option at the No. 1 overall spot, which is straying from what we’ve seen in recent drafts with quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence (2021) and Joe Burrow (2020). With a little bit more uncertainty at the top, we at CBS Sports are here to help you sift through all the latest news and nuggets that will come out between now and the Jaguars officially being put on the clock. 

Below you’ll find everything you need to know about this looming draft, from prospect rankings to picks — and, of course, mock drafts. 

When and where is the draft?

The 2022 NFL Draft will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. Las Vegas was originally awarded the 2020 NFL Draft, but that draft was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The city was then awarded the 2022 draft on April 23, 2020. The draft will be on a variety of networks. NFL Network, ESPN, and ABC will provide the coverage and you can stream live on FuboTV. Here are the start times for each round: 

  • Thursday, April 28, at 8 p.m. ET
  • Friday, April 29, at 7 p.m. ET
  • Saturday, April 30, at noon ET 

First-round draft order

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars
  2. Detroit Lions
  3. Houston Texans
  4. New York Jets
  5. New York Giants
  6. Carolina Panthers
  7. New York Giants
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Denver Broncos
  10. New York Jets
  11. Washington Commanders
  12. Minnesota Vikings
  13. Cleveland Browns
  14. Baltimore Ravens
  15. Philadelphia Eagles
  16. Philadephia Eagles
  17. Los Angeles Chargers
  18. New Orleans Saints
  19. Philadelphia Eagles
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. New England Patriots
  22. Las Vegas Raiders
  23. Arizona Cardinals
  24. Dallas Cowboys
  25. Buffalo Bills
  26. Tennessee Titans
  27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  28. Green Bay Packers
  29. Miami Dolphins
  30. Kansas City Cheifs
  31. Cincinnati Bengals
  32. Detroit Lions

Mock draft central

Unlike previous years, the No. 1 overall pick is still a bit up in the air. Given that the Jacksonville Jaguars already have their franchise quarterback in 2021 No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence, they won’t be addressing that position with their top selection. Instead, some experts are pointing to Jacksonville solidifying the offensive line at No. 1. 

Of course, our NFL Draft experts — Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso, Josh Edwards, and Kyle Stackpole — have you covered on who is currently in line to be the top pick and what the rest of the draft may bring with their assortment of mock drafts. To see their latest mocks, click here. 

Prospect rankings

  1. Kayvon Thibodeaux (EDGE) — Oregon
  2. Derek Stingley Jr. (CB) — LSU 
  3. Kyle Hamilton (S) — Notre Dame
  4. Aidan Hutchinson (EDGE) — Michigan
  5. Tyler Linderbaum (OL) — Iowa
  6. Evan Neal (OL) — Alabama 
  7. Garrett Wilson (WR) — Ohio State
  8. Charles Cross (OL) — Mississippi State
  9. Ikem Ekwonu (OL) — NC State
  10. Jameson Williams (WR) — Alabama
  11. George Karlaftis (EDGE) — Purdue
  12. Ahmad Gardner (CB) — Cincinnati 
  13. Nakobe Dean (LB) — Georgia
  14. Andrew Booth Jr. (CB) — Clemson
  15. Kenyon Green (OL) — Texans A&M
  16. Roger McCreary (CB) — Auburn
  17. Treylon Burks (WR) — Arkansas
  18. Drake London (WR) — USC 
  19. Devin Lloyd (LB) — Utah
  20. Matt Corral (QB) — Ole Miss
  21. Malik Willis (QB) — Liberty
  22. Kenny Pickett (QB) — Pittsburgh
  23. Chris Olave (WR) — Ohio State
  24. Daxton Hill (S) — Michigan
  25. Travon Walker (DL) — Georgia

Click here for the full position-by-position rankings provided by CBS Sports.  





