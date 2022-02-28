NFL Draft 2022: Order, start time, how to watch, mock draft central, live stream, prospect rankings

With Super Bowl LVI now well into the rearview mirror, it is officially draft season in the NFL. Over the next few weeks, prospects from all over the globe will go under the microscope by league evaluators as they look to find the next cornerstones of their respective organizations before the first round begins on April 28.

As it relates to the 2022 NFL Draft, there is currently no slam dunk top option at the No. 1 overall spot, which is straying from what we’ve seen in recent drafts with quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence (2021) and Joe Burrow (2020). With a little bit more uncertainty at the top, we at CBS Sports are here to help you sift through all the latest news and nuggets that will come out between now and the Jaguars officially being put on the clock.

Below you’ll find everything you need to know about this looming draft, from prospect rankings to picks — and, of course, mock drafts.

When and where is the draft?

The 2022 NFL Draft will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. Las Vegas was originally awarded the 2020 NFL Draft, but that draft was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The city was then awarded the 2022 draft on April 23, 2020. The draft will be on a variety of networks. NFL Network, ESPN, and ABC will provide the coverage and you can stream live on FuboTV. Here are the start times for each round:

Thursday, April 28, at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, April 29, at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 30, at noon ET

First-round draft order

Jacksonville Jaguars Detroit Lions Houston Texans New York Jets New York Giants Carolina Panthers New York Giants Atlanta Falcons Denver Broncos New York Jets Washington Commanders Minnesota Vikings Cleveland Browns Baltimore Ravens Philadelphia Eagles Philadephia Eagles Los Angeles Chargers New Orleans Saints Philadelphia Eagles Pittsburgh Steelers New England Patriots Las Vegas Raiders Arizona Cardinals Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Tennessee Titans Tampa Bay Buccaneers Green Bay Packers Miami Dolphins Kansas City Cheifs Cincinnati Bengals Detroit Lions

Mock draft central

Unlike previous years, the No. 1 overall pick is still a bit up in the air. Given that the Jacksonville Jaguars already have their franchise quarterback in 2021 No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence, they won’t be addressing that position with their top selection. Instead, some experts are pointing to Jacksonville solidifying the offensive line at No. 1.

Of course, our NFL Draft experts — Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso, Josh Edwards, and Kyle Stackpole — have you covered on who is currently in line to be the top pick and what the rest of the draft may bring with their assortment of mock drafts. To see their latest mocks, click here.

Prospect rankings

Kayvon Thibodeaux (EDGE) — Oregon Derek Stingley Jr. (CB) — LSU Kyle Hamilton (S) — Notre Dame Aidan Hutchinson (EDGE) — Michigan Tyler Linderbaum (OL) — Iowa Evan Neal (OL) — Alabama Garrett Wilson (WR) — Ohio State Charles Cross (OL) — Mississippi State Ikem Ekwonu (OL) — NC State Jameson Williams (WR) — Alabama George Karlaftis (EDGE) — Purdue Ahmad Gardner (CB) — Cincinnati Nakobe Dean (LB) — Georgia Andrew Booth Jr. (CB) — Clemson Kenyon Green (OL) — Texans A&M Roger McCreary (CB) — Auburn Treylon Burks (WR) — Arkansas Drake London (WR) — USC Devin Lloyd (LB) — Utah Matt Corral (QB) — Ole Miss Malik Willis (QB) — Liberty Kenny Pickett (QB) — Pittsburgh Chris Olave (WR) — Ohio State Daxton Hill (S) — Michigan Travon Walker (DL) — Georgia

Click here for the full position-by-position rankings provided by CBS Sports.