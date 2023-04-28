NFL Draft 2023: Will Levis slides into Day 2 as hype over Kentucky QB revealed to be pure hope

On Thursday evening, as the primary spherical of the 2023 NFL Draft advanced, the cameras concerned with Kentucky quarterback Will Levis sitting by myself within the inexperienced room. While two SEC quarterbacks, Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson, had been decided on some of the first 4 alternatives within the draft, Levis went undrafted within the first spherical. This used to be a stark distinction to the hype surrounding him only a day previous, when he used to be surrounded through newshounds at a draft media availability being requested a couple of Reddit post pointing out he used to be going No. 1 general to the Panthers.
Levis transferred from Penn State to Kentucky and performed neatly for the Wildcats, throwing for over 5,000 yards and 43 touchdowns in two seasons. However, when compared to the quarterbacks who had been drafted within the first spherical, Levis obviously did not are compatible the invoice. Some scouts praised his measurement and talent to run, however in the end, he wasn’t the quarterback that groups had been searching for.
The draft tradition can be fickle, and occasionally hype can lead to unhappiness. Levis went from being a extremely touted prospect to the loneliest man within the inexperienced room. However, historical past has proven that no longer being drafted within the first spherical doesn’t suggest the top of 1’s profession. Aaron Rodgers famously plummeted within the draft 18 years in the past and went on to develop into probably the most largest quarterbacks of all time.
While Levis can have to wait till Day 2 to get drafted, his bodily presents and aggressive power may make him a precious addition to a group prepared to take a possibility on him. Only time will inform what the longer term holds for him.
