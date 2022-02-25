Front Page

NFL Draft: Dallas Cowboys O-Line ‘Reload’? 6-8, 400-Pound Daniel Faalele

February 24, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments


FRISCO – It was sure nice of Pro Football Focus to rate four Dallas Cowboys offensive linemen among its top 101 NFL players.

PFF is wrong. But it sure was nice.

There is nobody here inside The Star who thinks this O-line – despite the PFF-high-grade presence of Tyron Smith, Connor Williams, Zack Martin and La’el Collins – was elite in 2021.

Elite collective reputations? Yes.

Elite collective paychecks? Yes.

cowboys-football-shutterstock-editorial-12226952x
Daniel-Faalele-Mark-J.-Rebilas-USA-TODAY-Sports-1210x642

But a team source used the word “reload” when it comes to Dallas’ NFL Draft plans in April as it regards the offensive line.



Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram