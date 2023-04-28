NFL Draft: Seattle picks Rockwall’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba 20th pick





Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who hails from Rockwall, Texas, has accomplished another notable feat in his already impressive football career. A graduate of Ohio State University, Smith-Njigba was selected as the first wide receiver in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks at No. 20. As most draft analysts predicted, the six-foot-tall, 198-pound wideout has dominated every level of competition in the sport.

The Rockwall High School alumnus had 5,346 career receiving yards and 82 touchdowns across 44 games in his high school career. In college, he set the FBS Bowl Game and Ohio State single-game record for most receiving yards by posting 347 receiving yards in the 2022 Rose Bowl. He also holds the Ohio State records for most catches in a single game (15 catches) and most receiving yards in a single season (1,606 yards).

After a hamstring injury limited him to only three games in his junior year, Smith-Njigba declared himself eligible for the NFL Draft and skipped participating in the college playoffs to focus on rehabbing and preparing for his professional career. Coming from a family of successful athletes, Smith-Njigba’s mother recently told WFAA that reaching the NFL was always her son’s goal, and the family hired a skills trainer and speed coach to help him achieve his dream.