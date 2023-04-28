NFL Draft: Texas native Christian Gonzalez picked by Patriots





North Texas native Christian Gonzalez has been decided on No. 17 total by the New England Patriots within the 2023 NFL Draft. Having performed soccer at The Colony High School, Gonzalez earned a four-star prospect ranking for his performances on each offense and protection.

Gonzalez started his school soccer profession at Colorado, ultimately shifting to Oregon in 2022. During the former season, he accumulated 35 tackles, seven cross breakups, and 4 interceptions all through 12 begins, culminating in his variety to the primary crew All-Pac 12 for 2022.