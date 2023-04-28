NFL Draft: Who is Dallas Cowboys pick Mazi Smith?





The Dallas Cowboys used their first spherical pick within the 2023 NFL Draft to make a choice Michigan defensive take on Mazi Smith, hoping to toughen the group’s run protection. At 6-foot-3 and 323 kilos, Smith’s energy and pace make him an athletic freak at his place. Owner Jerry Jones playfully pushed aside questions on the place Smith was once ranked at the group’s draft board, pronouncing “Who gives a [expletive]? We got him.” Despite his dimension and talent in opposition to the run, Smith’s weak point seems to be within the passing recreation. He pleaded in charge to a misdemeanor guns rate in 2022 however have shyed away from a legal file. In a press convention following the pick, Cowboys CEO and Director of Player Personnel Stephen Jones mentioned the group regarded as different potentialities however in the end selected Smith to reinforce the group’s intensity at the line of defense. Draft analysts at NFL.com lauded Smith’s “rare combination of size and athleticism” and praised his skill to “slide, swim and seize the gap.” Despite missing intensity on the place previous to the draft, the Cowboys hope Smith will have compatibility in seamlessly with defensive celebrity Micah Parsons.