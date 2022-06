NFL first-round draft picks contract tracker: Seahawks sign No. 9 overall selection Charles Cross

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone. Now that groups have claims on gamers they’ve chosen all through the three-day spectacle in Las Vegas, they will now head to the negotiating desk to hammer out their rookie contracts.

In fact, these negotiations are in contrast to these from over a decade in the past when Sam Bradford was inking a $78 million take care of $50 million assured after being the primary general choose. Now, because of a brand new CBA, rookie contracts are much more tied to the participant’s slotted draft place and there actually is not an excessive amount of to be negotiated. That mentioned, it’s notable when the 2 sides do come to phrases on what’s a totally assured deal for almost all first-rounders.

The primary domino to fall among the many high picks on this yr’s class got here in Inexperienced Bay, the place the Packers have been capable of ink considered one of their two first-rounders in Georgia defensive deal with Devonte Wyatt.

Under, you will discover our tracker that features every first-round choose and whether or not or not they’ve put pen to paper on their rookie contract. If they’ve, you will additionally discover the phrases of their first skilled contract within the NFL.

First-round contract tracker