NFL free agency 2022: Bears releasing former All-Pro RB Tarik Cohen with an injury designation, per report

The Chicago Bears are releasing working again Tarik Cohen with an damage designation, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Cohen is hoping to return to the sector this season after lacking your complete 2021 marketing campaign with a knee damage. Cohen has not performed since struggling an ACL damage three weeks into the 2020 season.

This was the primary important damage of Cohen’s whole soccer profession. He was requested final month what has stored him motivated throughout his restoration.

“I need to the participant that I used to be earlier than I received harm,” Cohen stated on a Rally House Q&A. “I will not let myself come again earlier than I am prepared and earlier than I really feel like I can put the identical performances on that I used to be placing on earlier than I received harm.”

A fourth-round choose within the 2017 NFL Draft, Cohen blossomed into an All-Professional performer in 2018. That season, Cohen caught 71 passes for 725 yards and 5 touchdowns whereas speeding for 444 yards and three touchdowns. He additionally led the NFL in punt return yardage whereas serving to the Bears seize the NFC North division crown. Whereas he caught a career-high 79 passes in 2019, that season was largely a disappointing one for Cohen and the Bears, who missed the playoffs with an 8-Eight report.

With Cohen injured, 2019 third-round choose David Montgomery has emerged because the Bears’ featured again. Montgomery amassed 3,732 all-purpose yards and 24 touchdowns throughout his first three seasons in Chicago. He ran for 849 yards in 2021 because the Bears completed 14th within the NFL in speeding.

If wholesome, Cohen may assist a staff that’s in want of a flexible, complementary again. Cohen is one in all a number of notable working backs who will seemingly be accessible initially of free company. Different notable working backs who will seemingly take a look at the market embody Melvin Gordon, David Johnson, Leonard Fournette, Cordarrelle Patterson, Sony Michel and Raheem Mostert.