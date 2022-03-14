NFL free agency 2022: Bengals signing Alex Cappa to four-year, $40 million deal, as Tom Brady loses O-lineman

The Cincinnati bengals wasted little time enhancing their offensive line in free company, agreeing to a four-year, $40 million take care of guard Alex Cappa (per ESPN’s Adam Schefter). Cappa began each recreation for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (together with the playoffs) at proper guard and was the one participant on the staff to be on the sphere for the entire 1,328 offensive snaps in 2021.

Committing only one penalty and permitting 5 sacks and 32 pressures in 2021, Cappa was a part of an offensive line that allowed simply 23 sacks — the fewest within the NFL. The Buccaneers averaged 4.89 yards per carry whereas working over proper guard, the ninth-best mark within the league, a great signal for the Bengals and Joe Mixon — who rushed for 1,205 yards and 13 touchdowns for Cincinnati final season.

The Bengals offensive line allowed 19 sacks within the postseason, as Joe Burrow was sacked probably the most by a quarterback in NFL playoff historical past. Burrow was sacked 70 instances final yr, the third-most in a single season because the merger.

Cincinnati is predicted to enhance the offensive line within the coming days, which the signing of Cappa is a pleasant begin. As for the Buccaneers, Tom Brady might be shedding each his beginning guards from final season as Cappa departs in free company and Ali Marpet retired.