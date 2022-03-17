NFL Free Agency 2022: Bobby Wagner, Allen Robinson among top 10 remaining free agents

NFL free company is off to a fast begin with gamers being signed throughout the league, however by means of two days of the authorized tampering interval not the entire prime free brokers are off the board. Three of the the highest 5 free brokers on CBS Sports activities’ top-100 can be found, which could lead on towards a wild first day of the brand new league yr.

As groups begin to put pen to paper on these free agent contracts, there are many proficient gamers nonetheless obtainable for contending groups to grab. Sadly for the quarterback-needy groups, none of them are quarterbacks.

These are the top-10 free brokers remaining because the league yr begins Wednesday, based mostly on Pete Prisco’s top-100 listing.

Clearly the highest lineman obtainable available on the market, Armstead needs to be receiving an enormous contract from an offensive line needy group. Armstead allowed only one sack, two quarterback hits, and 12 pressures in 263 pass-blocking snaps final season, as he performed solely eight video games. Armstead is considered one of 4 offensive tackles to make Professional Bowl in at the least three of the final 4 seasons.

The 30-year-old Armstead continues to be one of many prime left tackles within the recreation when wholesome, making the Professional Bowl from 2018 to 2020. An enormous contract seems headed his manner, regardless of lacking 48 of a attainable 145 video games.

Robinson has a ton of expertise, however final yr as a catastrophe for him and the Chicago Bears. Robinson had a career-low 38 catches for 410 yards and one landing after consecutive 1,000-yard seasons — needing a recent begin to revitalize his profession.

Previous to the 2021 marketing campaign, Robinson was coming off consecutive 1,100-yard seasons with the Bears — regardless of inconsistent quarterback play in each years. Robinson was fourth within the NFL in receiving yards (2,397) over the 2019 and 2020 seasons, trailing solely Stefon Diggs, Travis Kelce, and DeAndre Hopkins. He was additionally fourth within the league in receptions (200) throughout that span with 13 touchdowns, and is considered one of simply six gamers with 1,100-plus yards in every of these two seasons.

A “prove-it deal” appears to be within the playing cards for Robinson, though the large receiver market was damaged with the Christian Kirk contract.

Gilmore had an fascinating 2021 season, not taking part in till he was traded from the New England Patriots to the Carolina Panthers. He had 16 tackles, two interceptions, and three passes defensed in 9 video games, but nonetheless earned a Professional Bowl choice. Opposing quarterbacks focusing on Gilmore had only a 57.9 passer ranking when he was the first defender, finishing simply 60% of their passes and tossing two touchdowns.

Gilmore had an important yr in 2020 (even when he solely performed 11 video games). He was nonetheless probably the greatest cowl corners in soccer, as opposing quarterbacks had only a 66.7 passer ranking focusing on him whereas finishing 56.3% of their passes focusing on him. Groups had been nonetheless afraid to check Gilmore, focusing on him simply 48 occasions — which explains why he solely ended up with three passes defended.

The 31-year-old Gilmore will nonetheless have a robust market, nevertheless it’s arduous to find out his worth.

Wagner had a head begin to free company after he was launched by the Seattle Seahawks final week — and he is nonetheless close to the highest of his recreation. He completed with 170 tackles, three quarterback hits, a sack, 5 passes defensed, and a pressured fumble in incomes one other Professional Bowl and All-Professional choice.

Wagner has essentially the most tackles in NFL since being drafted in 2012 (1,383). He is the one participant in NFL historical past who has 1,300 tackles, 20 sacks, 10 interceptions, and 50 passes defensed in his first 10 seasons.

A future Corridor of Famer, Wagner doubtless has loads of elite-level play left. The 31-year-old will doubtless be capable of select the place he desires to go.

The highest security left available on the market, Mathieu completed with 76 tackles, three interceptions, and three passes defensed final season in incomes one other Professional Bowl choice. He allowed only a 65.9 passer ranking in protection when focused as the first defender.

The Chiefs moved on from Mathieu by agreeing to phrases with Justin Reid, however Mathieu could have his suitors. His 26 interceptions because the begin of the 2013 season (Mathieu’s rookie yr) are tied for essentially the most within the NFL amongst safeties. One other large contract is predicted for Mathieu.

Two injury-riddled years have damage Brown heading into free company, because the 28-year outdated deal with has performed simply 14 video games in that span. Brown, who performed proper deal with for New England in 2021, allowed only one sack and 9 pressures in 489 snaps — not committing a single penalty.

A calf harm affected Brown in 2021 and he practically went into cardiac arrest in 2020 in a scare from a pre-game IV. When Brown is on the sphere, he is dominant. He ought to have a marketplace for groups seeking to enhance at deal with, nearly as good ones are arduous to seek out within the league.

Hicks is not that far faraway from his Professional Bowl season (2018), because the 32-year-old defensive deal with had 3.5 sacks and 9 quarterback hits in 9 video games for the Chicago Bears final season. Hicks’ versatility could have some worth for groups, as he can play the sting or line up inside.

Solely having 15 pressures in 9 video games, Hicks had 50 pressures the season prior. The times of Hicks, 32, incomes a large contract look like behind him, however he generally is a good move rusher in a rotation and continues to be a very good run stopper (had 17 run stops in 2021).

Clowney had a bounce-back season with the Cleveland Browns after ending the 2020 marketing campaign with no single sack. The previous No. 1 general decide upped his sack complete to 9 in 2021, ending with 37 tackles, 19 quarterback hits, and two pressured fumbles as a dependable possibility reverse Myles Garrett.

Ending with 50 pressures and 32 quarterback hurries, Clowney confirmed flashes of the participant who made three consecutive Professional Bowls from 2016 by means of 2018. Clowney had his most pressures and quarterback hits in a season since 2018, so he nonetheless possesses the power to get to the quarterback.

Finest suited as a No. 2 defensive finish, Clowney ought to thrive because the second move rusher in a protection.

Left tackles are arduous to seek out on this league, and Brown’s age is regarding at 36. He is nonetheless on the prime of his recreation after making the Professional Bowl final yr, when he began all 17 video games. The eight sacks Brown allowed are as many as in his final 4 years mixed, and his 5 penalties had been essentially the most he is dedicated in 4 years.

Brown ought to have a robust market based mostly on the worth of offensive tackles. He nonetheless has a couple of good years of soccer left.

10. Rob Gronkowski

With Tom Brady coming back from his 40-day retirement, it is totally attainable that Gronk can even return to the Buccaneers. He is confirmed no indicators of slowing down.