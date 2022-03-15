NFL Free Agency 2022: C.J. Uzomah reaches agreement with Jets on three-year, $24 million deal, per report

C.J. Uzomah, one of many key cogs of the Bengals’ latest Tremendous Bowl run, agrees to signal a three-year, $24 million cope with the Jets, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The 29-year-old tight caught 5 landing passes final season for the Bengals, who superior to the Tremendous Bowl for the third time in franchise historical past.

A 2015 fifth-round decide, Uzomah spent the primary seven years of his profession with the Bengals. Final season, his first full season with Joe Burrow as Cincinnati’s beginning quarterback, Uzomah set profession highs in receptions (49), receiving yards (493) and landing receptions. Within the playoffs he caught 15 of 18 targets for 146 yards and a landing.

Uzomah bounced again final season after lacking all however two video games in 2020 after tearing his Achilles. He performed in Tremendous Bowl LVI regardless of sustaining an MCL sprain through the Bengals’ AFC Championship Recreation win over the Chiefs.

Alongside together with his manufacturing, Uzomah was one of many Bengals’ most important vocal leaders through the staff’s transformative 2021 season. Uzomah will look to make the same affect in New York, because the Jets are hoping to publish their first successful season since 2015. Uzomah will play with one other younger quarterback in Zach Wilson, who as a rookie final season threw 9 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 13 begins.