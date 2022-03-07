NFL free agency 2022: Christian Kirk has an ‘open mind’ about hitting the open market

Christian Kirk couldn’t be hitting the free-agent market at a more opportune time. The 25-year-old is coming off a career year in 2021 where he notched highs in both receptions and receiving yards while playing in his fourth season with the Arizona Cardinals. Now, the former second-round pick could become one of the top options on the open market, especially if other elite receivers above him on the totem pole are hit with the franchise tag.

“I kind of have an open mind with it,” Kirk told TMZ Sports of his pending free agent status. “I just want to land in the best place I can be. Whether that’s in Arizona or somewhere else, man, I’m blessed to be in this position.”

According to Spotrac’s market value calculations, Kirk is projected to fetch a contract that pays him $11.8 million in average annual salary and have him inside the top-20 of the highest-paid receivers in the league. The Cardinals are currently projected to have just $2.7 million in cap space this offseason, so they’ll need to clean up their books if they hope to have a shot at retaining Kirk to pair alongside DeAndre Hopkins, who is the league’s highest-paid receiver.

If Arizona isn’t able to retain Kirk, the Buffalo Bills have a popular landing spot, especially after the receiver was recently spotted vacationing with quarterback Josh Allen among others. With Buffalo in the market to get another receiver to add to Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis, a pursuit of Kirk makes sense.

“Possibly,” Kirk said when asked directly if he was angling to join the Bills. “Like I said, I’m just going to let my team and people that are helping me make the decision help me out. We’ll see where it goes.”

The legal tampering window in the NFL begins on March 14 and Kirk’s camp will be able to field offers from various clubs over that time. Then, the new league year — and free agency — officially kicks off on March 16 where Kirk can officially ink a new deal.