NFL free agency 2022: Ex-Cowboys starting O-lineman Connor Williams agrees to join Dolphins, per report

Issues are developing roses for the Miami Dolphins of their wooing of former Dallas Cowboys throughout the outset of 2022 NFL free company. Their first profitable try arrived by means of large receiver Cedrick Wilson who, after driving his worth increased in 2021, agreed to phrases on a three-year cope with the Dolphins that’s price upwards of $22.eight million — immediately changing into a complement to Jaylen Waddle and a key goal for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. They’ve now reportedly secured some safety for Tagovailoa in including beginning offensive lineman Connor Williams to the combo.

Williams is reportedly agreeing to affix the Dolphins on a two-year deal price $14 million, per his agents by way of ESPN’s Adam Schefter, a contract that features $7.5 million in assured cash. Not anticipated to return to the Cowboys in 2022, the market on Williams led him to South Seaside, the place he’ll proceed his budding profession.

A former second-round decide in Dallas, Williams was moved from sort out (the place he spent an excessive amount of time enjoying on the College of Texas) to left guard, proving himself a viable starter in his new position however not with out some warts. He was benched in 2021 by head coach Mike McCarthy, who famous it wasn’t resulting from Williams’ lack of manufacturing, however as a substitute as a result of the Cowboys felt as if the NFL officiating crews had been focusing on him — Williams having typically been probably the most penalized participant on the group.

That led to an experiment to permit backup Connor McGovern to take the reins at left guard, however to disastrous outcomes. Williams was finally reinserted into the position and performed admirably over the rest of the season en path to free company, however the Cowboys appeared prepared to handle the place within the offseason and search for a possible improve. Williams, nevertheless, does initially look like an improve for the Dolphins, who’ve to use a way of urgency to conserving Tagovailoa upright and wholesome.