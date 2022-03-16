NFL free agency 2022: Falcons sign Pro Bowl kicker Younghoe Koo to five-year contract extension

It took some doing, however the Atlanta Falcons lastly discovered a long-term substitute for retired workforce legend Matt Bryant. The membership signed Younghoe Koo to the roster in 2019 with the hopes of creating him Bryant’s successor, and that is come to fruition three years later. The 27-year-old has formally agreed to phrases on a five-year contract extension, the workforce announced Tuesday. The deal is value $24.25 million that features $11.5 million assured, in keeping with NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Koo was set to be a restricted free agent in 2022, however the Falcons opted to forego a young and as an alternative get proper to creating positive he does not go well with up for one more workforce earlier than the conclusion of the 2026 season.

Having confirmed himself to be one of the vital correct kickers within the NFL, Koo climbed out of a tough begin to his skilled profession to land the place he’s at present. An undrafted free agent signed by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017, Koo’s keep would show quick after struggles finally noticed him be part of the Atlanta Legends of the now-defunct AAF, which is the place the Falcons had been capable of get a better take a look at him. He’d be part of the New England Patriots in 2019 as kicker insurance coverage, however was launched with out seeing any recreation motion.

The Falcons swooped in and signed him after parting methods with Bryant, and Koo has since been cash together with his boot — logging a 94.9% and 93.1% area aim mark in 2020 and 2021 (incomes his first-career Professional Bowl honor in 2020), and likewise making 100% of his level after makes an attempt final season. This explains why the Falcons weren’t keen to play the RFA tender recreation with Koo, and he is now their franchise kicker with a big bag connected to the coronation.