NFL free agency 2022: Former Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry to visit Falcons, per report

Former Cleveland Browns extensive receiver Jarvis Landry is in search of a brand new NFL dwelling, and he’s contemplating taking his skills to the NFC South. On Wednesday, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported that Landry will go to the Atlanta Falcons.

Following the Browns’ addition of Amari Cooper, Landry was given permission to hunt a commerce. Nonetheless, Cleveland couldn’t discover a companion, so Landry was released Monday. The Falcons are usually not seen as one of many premier contenders within the NFC, however a latest improvement catapulted the franchise again into the headlines. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Falcons have emerged as a sleeper team to accumulate embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Falcons proprietor Arthur Clean is aware of Watson, who served as a Falcons ball boy years in the past, per Schefter. If Watson finds his method to Atlanta, it could actually develop into a extra intriguing touchdown spot for Landry. The 29-year-old has spent the previous 4 seasons with the Browns after spending his first 4 seasons with the Miami Dolphins. Whereas his greatest seasons got here carrying a Dolphins uniform, Landry did catch 83 passes for 1,174 yards and 6 touchdowns in 2019.

The Falcons actually have a necessity for a big-name receiver. They traded Julio Jones away final offseason, watched Calvin Ridley step away from the sport — after which get suspended indefinitely for gambling on NFL games — and at last noticed Russell Gage reportedly conform to phrases with the rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There’s an enormous gap to fill out extensive for both Matt Ryan or Watson, and including Landry would assist.